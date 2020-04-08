Tejasswi Prakash landed a role in Rohit Shetty’s Marathi film because of THIS project | Bollywood Life

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, is all set to make her big-screen debut with a Marathi film, backed by the Sooryavanshi director. While everyone assumed that the actress got this big project due to her good connection with Rohit in KKK 10, the reality seems to be different. In an interview with Times Of India, the actress revealed the truth behind bagging her first silver-screen project. If Tejasswi Prakash is to be believed, the actress got this movie right after the Pehredaar Piya Ki fiasco happened. For the unversed, the makers to pull down the show due to its content. In the show, Tejasswi was shown married to a 9-year-old boy, which sparked a controversy. The show, however, returned with a leap. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna emerges as the WINNER of Rohit Shetty’s show?

Nevertheless, this incident led to Tejasswi Prakash bagging Rohit Shetty’s Marathi film and Tejasswi is happy for this fact. “The content was bashed but people were like, ‘Who’s that girl’. That’s how I got Rohit Shetty’s film. I didn’t receive any backlash. The film happened after Pehredaar Piya Ki. So in a way, all the hype helped me. It opened a lot many doors for me,” she told the leading daily. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shivin Narang shares a heartfelt note for Tejasswi Prakash who risked herself for him on the show

The actress further compared her controversial show to Barrister Babu, which is currently on-air. She said, “It is a brilliant concept. They have shown the show in a different era. This show has an eight-year-old girl getting married to a young man. So in India, it is ok for a girl child to get married but not a boy.” Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, March 22, highlights: Amruta Khanvilkar and Adaa Khan to perform the elimination task

As far as her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 journey is concerned, it came to an end after the actress suffered a deep injury. She was one of the strong contenders of the show and a lot of people were hoping to see her win the show.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.