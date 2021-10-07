Tek Experts wins Africa’s Leading IT Support Service Provider

Tek Experts, a leading technology support company, has been awarded Africa’s Leading IT Support Service Provider of the year 2021.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards are organized by the African Brand Congress and celebrate leadership, innovation and creativity of brands in Africa.

This year, the 6th annual Merit Awards ceremony was held on the 30th of September at the Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos.

While receiving the award, Olugbolohan Olusanya, Tek Experts’ Global Operations Manager said that “Being recognized as Africa’s Leading IT Support Service Provider is an incredible honor that validates the work we are doing in Nigeria and across the continent. We recognized the pool of talent in Nigeria when we started operations in 2016 and today, our operation is close to 2,000 employees offering technical support to clients globally.”

Olusanya further expressed appreciation to both staff and partners: “We would like to acknowledge our staff for their dedication and thank our partners for their unwavering support which has made this possible.”

Olayiwola Osoba, Tek Experts’ head of Marketing, Africa, further reiterated the firm’s commitment to developing the tech support sector in Nigeria and Africa, and its contribution to this recognition. “Our mission is to help Africa’s largest tech companies utilize and find deeper value of our clients’ offerings,” he said. “To achieve that, we will continue to invest in our employees by providing continuous professional development through technical training and certificate programs.”

Tek Experts – With a highly specialized technology focus, the company is redefining the industry, making tech support a highly strategic, value-creation engine, for today’s digitally transformed enterprise.

With 5,000 employees across seven global offices, Tek Experts has built a reputation for deep technical expertise and capabilities as a seamless extension of the client.

