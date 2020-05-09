Tekashi 6ix9ine Flashes Handfuls Of Cash & Shows Outside Of Secret Hideaway In New Pic

Tekashi 6ix9ine showed off his wealth in a controversial new photo just one day after his historic Instagram Live session.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, was grinning from ear to ear in his newest Instagram photo posted on Saturday, May 9. The “Gummo” rapper simply asked his fans to “describe him” in one word as he struck a pose outside his secret hideaway. Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) flashed handfuls of cash while wearing a baby blue shirt and shorts. He was also able to match his hair to his sneakers to his bandana with a big smile on his face. Posting a snap like this, even though you can’t see much of where’s he’s allegedly staying, may not be the best idea for him given that he’s still known as a notorious snitch.

The Brooklyn native was one of the most talked about people on the internet on Friday, May 8, for a variety of reasons. For one, he dropped the new video for his song “Gooba” in the afternoon right before he took to his Instagram Live which was watched by an astonishing 2 million people.

It was here that he did admit to snitching in relation to when testified against two alleged Nine Trey Blood members in 2019 — Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison. “You have every reason to be mad, every reason, because no matter how much dirt y’all throw on my name, and I’ve seen everything, all of y’all want to be quiet now,” he said during the clip. “But for two years y’all made fun of me. Y’all done made memes of me. Y’all done threw my name in the dirt… Y’all didn’t go through what I went through and I still came back, I’m a legend at the age of 24 years old because I came home, and the rat is doing more numbers than you.”

Someone who didn’t have nice things to say about Tekashi that day was fellow rapper Meek Mill, 32, who wanted him to confess to the snitching he’s been accused of. The Philly emcee also took to Twitter to call his new track ““trashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”