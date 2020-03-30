Telangana govt. confirms six more COVID-19 deaths

Telangana government on Monday night rang the alarm bells as it confirmed that six persons who had attended a religious congregation Markaz prayers in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi had died of COVID-19 in the last few days.

The late night statement issued in Telugu from the Chief Minister’s office said that several persons from Telangana had attended the three-day religious congregation and many of them had contracted coronavirus.

Giving the break of deaths, the government said two had died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, one each in Apollo Hospital and Global Hospital. Two other deaths were reported from Nizamabad and Gadwal.

Special teams

As a firefighting measure, the government said special teams under Collectors have identified those persons who came in contact with these persons, and they were shifted to hospitals.

“They were tested and treated. Since those participated in Markaz prayers were infected with coronavirus, all those participated in the prayers should inform the officials concerned. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost,” the statement said.

Further, it was said that all those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform the authorities. “Anyone who has information about them should alert the government, the Medical and Health Department of Telangana State,” the CMO release said.

In a related development, the Telangana police have launched a massive exercise to track them down. Speaking to The Hindu a senior police officer said that forces across the State will identify and track them. “It is a very difficult task. But if we don’t identify and put them in home quarantine, there is every possibility of the virus spreading to more people in the State,” he said, adding that Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Monday evening held a teleconference with district Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police, and other senior officers on the issue.

He said they will ask the community heads to voluntarily come forward and submit the list of people who were at the gathering. “We also request the attendees to isolate themselves and immediately contact police or health officials in case they develop any COVID-19 symptoms,” the officer said seeking anonymity.

It is learnt that people from erstwhile Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, and Hyderabad districts attended the congregation in large numbers. “We came to know that at least 200 people from Hyderabad alone were present in the massive religious gathering that took place at Nizamuddin in Delhi,” the senior officer said.

77 positive cases

A media bulletine issued by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare late on Monday night said six more people tested positive for coronavirus. Till date, of the 77 cases from the State, 61 are active cases, 14 were either discharged or cured.

Of the 77 cases, one was discharged on March 13. Besides him, 13 more who were isolated at government hospitals are cured of the infectious disease. Of the 13 cured, 11 from Government General and Chest Hospital might be discharged on Tuesday.

Dies of heart attack

Meanwhile, a suspected COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to the isolation ward of the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad died of heart attack on Monday. His family members attempted to attack the doctors, accusing them of negligence. The 62-year-old was in contact with a retired employee who had arrived from New Delhi recently. “We were waiting for his blood test results. Probably the patient died of fear,” said Dr. J. Tirupati Rao, nodal officer, GGH.