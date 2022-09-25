Telecoms Industry Stakeholders Honour Airtel’s Shola Adeyemi

Shola Adeyemi, the Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer/Company Secretary, Airtel Nigeria, has been honoured by stakeholders in the tech and telecoms industry for his outstanding contributions to the development of the Nigeria’s telecoms space.

The industry stakeholders under the platforms of the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the 6th Tech Innovation Awards, recognized Shola Adeyemi at a ceremony held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, recently.

Speaking during the occasion, organizers of the awards hailed Adeyemi for championing best practices in the industry and for his commitment to the development of the tech and telecoms sector.

In his response, Shola Adeyemi expressed appreciation to the organizers of the award for celebrating outstanding individuals and companies in the industry just as he dedicated the award to his colleagues at Airtel.

The Tech Innovation Award is considered one of the most celebrated industry awards, which has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the technology industry, attracting the crème de la crème and top decision makers in the sector.

L-r: Shola Adeyemi, Chief, Legal & Regulatory Officer/Company Secretary, Airtel Nigeria, and Akin Naphtal, President/Chief Executive Officer, Instinct Wave, during the award presentation for outstanding contribution to the telecom sector to Shola Adeyemi at the Tech Innovation Awards 2022 in , Lagos recently.

The Tech Innovation Award is an award ceremony by the Association Of Telecommunication Companies Of Nigeria (ATCON) in association with InstinctWave, a B2B event management, and media solutions company.