Telenity Deploys VAS Consolidation Solution in Vodafone Turkey

ISTANBUL, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Telenity’s solution, labeled as “CMS” (Call Management System) under Vodafone Turkey’s network, will be taking over the responsibility of all call completion functions, including Voice Mail, Missed Call Alert, Notification of Reachability, and Multimedia Service Center, among others.

“Telenity’s VAS Consolidation Platform is built upon a Microservices Architecture that enables migration to Network Function Virtualization (NFV) when the operator sees fit,” said Dr. Gurol Akman, CTO of Telenity. “It utilizes a common resource pool, and abstracts the unified service execution and enablement environments, delivering, in the end, a state-of-the-art solution consolidated across all layers. We are humbled by Vodafone’s trust in us and our VAS consolidation platform and technologies.”

About Telenity

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Through our customers’ networks, our products and services enhance the lives of over one billion people worldwide.

