Telenity Has Revealed a Major Rebranding for Logo and Website

MONROE, Conn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Telenity, a leading provider of innovative services and solutions for communications networks, today announced that it has completed a major rebranding to be aligned with 5G+ strategy of Telenity. Changing dynamics of telecommunications industry and our customers is at the heart of the change reflected to our logo, website, and brand voice.

Over the past 20 years, Telenity has been providing innovative Telco-grade products and solutions to operators with our customer satisfaction focus on global scale offering a fresh, innovative and highly adaptive business model in the BSS space, which runs on our agile and flexible B2B2C platform in the new era of 5G. We prioritize developing mutually beneficial and sustainable partnerships with our customers, enhance their business, and help them stay ahead of the competition.

Our prior logo had been rooted from early stages of digital era. Our new logo captures changing dynamics of our industry and our customers with digitalization. We wanted to embrace our history that we are proud of which is a good combination of creativity and experience. We modernized our logo with a cleaner and simpler font and colors. To reflect our mission, now our triangle is forward looking and more energized.

Our new website is designed to enhance user experience to satisfy changing needs of our customers. It is more solution oriented, easier to read and more organized. Our main objective is an enjoyable, welcoming and inclusive website for our customers, solution partners and, of course our people.

Visit telenity.com to explore the new website and brand.

Aydın Kendir, General Manager

About Telenity

Telenity is an industry-leading provider of state-of-the-art services and solutions for communications service providers around the globe. We help our customers harness the power of their network with our NFV-enabled, 5G-ready VAS Consolidation Platform and Digital Services Platform, both of which comprise modular products and services that can be tailored to the needs and demands of the operators. Our Enkudo Business Line connects the digital service providers and the operators, creating new streams of revenue for both and enriching the digital experience of the subscribers. It provides unparalleled flexibility in terms of the business models it offers, including revenue sharing and managed services. Through our customers’ networks, our products and services enhance the lives of over one billion people worldwide.

Media Contact

Şenay Anık, Telenity Inc., 90 5309159054, senay.anik@telenity.com

