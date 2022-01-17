Telit FN980 5G Module Certified for Use on Telstra's 5G Sub-6 GHz Network

The Telit FN980 gives Australia’s businesses an economical solution for leveraging the speed and coverage of Telstra’s 5G network in sub-6 GHz spectrum

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Telstra certified its FN980 5G data card for use on its sub-6 GHz 5G network. Based on the 3GPP Rel. 15 standard, the FN980 is ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive enterprise and industrial applications such as enterprise routers and gateways, indoor and outdoor customer-premises equipment fixed wireless access and streaming HD and 4K video. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards/

The FN980 module series is ideal for businesses that want an economical solution for leveraging the speed and coverage of Telstra’s 5G network. For example, the FN980 is designed for easy integration and installation with SD-WAN corporate networks. The industrial-grade M.2 form factor helps maximize reliability for mission-critical enterprise connectivity.

The M.2 form factor also gives device manufacturers an easy 5G migration path for their existing M.2 solutions that currently use 3G and 4G. The FN980 also is pin-to-pin compatible with the FN980m, which supports both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout for both modules. The FN980 supports Telit IoT AppZone, which simplifies product design with advanced yet easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone also reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and design complexity by embedding application code right in the module, eliminating the need for a microcontroller.

“Telstra’s certification of the Telit FN980 gives Australia’s enterprises access to an award-winning module on the country’s 5G network,” said Adam King, Senior Sales Director ANZ, Telit. “With multi-gigabit speeds and the kind of broad, deep coverage and ultra-low latency that only sub-6 GHz 5G can provide, the Telit FN980 and Telstra raise the bar for performance.”

The FN980 series has received global certifications provide OEMs, system integrators and end users with added, independent verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide.

