Tell us: Are you learning a new language or skill while sheltering in place?
With so much free time during the shutdown, some residents have decided to try learning something new.
We want to know if you’ve taken on a learning challenge, whether it’s an instrument or a language, for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.
Email staff writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence, your contact information and a few sentences about the new skill you’re learning.