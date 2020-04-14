Telstra extends COVID-19 support measures

coronavirus,

Telstra announced it will extend the end date of its existing customer support measures as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold. Unlimited data at no additional charge for consumer and small business broadband customers, unlimited local, national and 1300 calls and an extra 25GB data for consumer and post-paid mobile customers have been extended until June 30. Group Executive, Consumer and Small Business, Michael Ackland said more than two million customers had

already benefited from Telstras existing offers, and as the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve Telstra

was assessing on a daily basis the impact on its business and additional things it could do to help its

customers.

As things change we need to adapt and recognise were all in this for the long haul. We all have a continued

responsibility to do what we can to help people through this period and our next step is to extend our

customer support measures for another few months, Mr Ackland said. Mr Ackland said Telstra had also launched a bill assistance hub for customers to get information on its

support measures and apply for relief if they are doing it tough because of COVID-19.

We understand that some of you will be struggling to pay your bills during this challenging time and want to

do everything we can to keep you connected. This includes recognising you may need to change your plan,

or may take more time to pay your bill, Mr Ackland said. Customers can register via the Telstra 24×7 or My Telstra apps until June 30.

