Tempest Hires Brent Foerster As Executive Vice President

Respected travel and tourism industry veteran brings over 30 years of hospitality and destination sales experience to Tempest and iDSS CRM.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tempest, a leading provider of web, CRM and digital marketing solutions for the destination marketing industry , has announced the hiring of Brent Foerster as the company’s Executive Vice President. Foerster brings more than three decades of travel, tourism and hospitality industry experience to Tempest, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Destination Sales at Meet Minneapolis.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Brent for over 15 years, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the Tempest team,” stated Tempest CEO, Alex Heimann. “Brent brings with him vast industry experience, insights and knowledge that further underscores Tempest’s commitment to delivering the best solutions possible to our destination partners and supporting the continued growth of the destination marketing industry as a whole.”

Foerster’s travel and tourism experience includes more than 15 years with Hilton Worldwide in sales leadership and as General Manager, Vice President of Sales Marketing and Communications at Visit Milwaukee, and a 10-year tenure at Meet Minneapolis, where his responsibilities included managing sales related to conventions, meetings, and tourism, Sports Minneapolis, and coordinating all sales activities at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

In his new role, Foerster will collaborate with Tempest clients to help destination sales teams be more successful through research, sales engagement strategies, and actionable analytics. Foerster’s experience and insights will help guide the iDSS roadmap for new features supporting group sales and sports tourism.

“This is a unique opportunity to make a significant impact in an industry I’ve been privileged to be a part of for more than 30 years,” Brent Foerster expressed. “Having worked with Tempest for over a decade, I am thrilled to join an organization that complements my strengths, aligns with my values, and shares a common vision for addressing the future needs of our industry.”

