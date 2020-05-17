Ten firefighters injured and multiple buildings ablaze after massive explosion in downtown LA

Ten firefighters have been injured and multiple buildings are ablaze after a massive explosion in downtown Los Angeles, officials have said.

The explosion happened at around 6:30pm, while firefighters were already responding to a blaze on East Boyd St, KTLA5 reported.

The fire has resulted in a massive response by the LA Fire Department with 230 firefighters now at the scene.

Video showed large plumes of smoke billowing over the area and flames shooting up from one of the buildings.

The department upgraded the incident to ‘ a major emergency’ with the firefighters going into defensive mode as they battled the flames, LAFD said at 7pm.

‘A medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters,’ LAFD said.

No information was available on the conditions of the firefighters or the nature of the ten who were injured.

It is still unclear what ignited the blaze or set off the explosion.