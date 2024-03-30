Tenant, Inc., Exhibiting New Self-Storage Software Features at the Inside Self Storage World Expo

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tenant, Inc. , the only purpose-built SaaS technology platform company that offers a complete ecosystem tailored to the self-storage industry, will be exhibiting at Booth #1031 at the Inside Self Storage (ISS) World Expo in Las Vegas.

The ISS World Expo is one of the most comprehensive self-storage conferences in self-storage, and it’s filled with educational resources and sessions meant to enable self-storage operators to succeed in the industry. This year, the Expo will take place April 2-5 at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Visitors to the Tenant, Inc. booth will see how Tenant, Inc.’s self-storage software platform performs as a turn-key, holistic system that facilitates everything from online rentals, promotions, and facility automation to protection plans and payment processing. The result is an easy-to-use property management and website platform to help self-storage owners reduce costs, streamline operations, and increase profits.

So far this year, Tenant, Inc. has released over 20 new features and improvements to its software designed to optimize self-storage operations. Visitors to Tenant’s booth (#1031) will be able to see those new features in action, as well as preview some upcoming features first-hand.

A few of those newly-released features include:

Lead Conversion Optimized Landing Pages

Mobile Optimized Facility Landing Pages

Automated Rent Management System

One-time Payment Links

Tenant Warehouse – An Integrated Business Intelligence and Data Visualization Studio

“We create more tech in one quarter than most legacy companies in our industry create in a year, and we’re excited to show off what we’ve been tirelessly working on all year”, said Lance Watkins, Tenant, Inc.’s CEO. “Our solution gives self-storage operators a single point from which to manage their entire business, rather than a disjointed collection of logins they need to rummage through.”

Tenant, Inc.’s goal has always been to provide its customers with freedom and choice in their software and to enable profitability. Tenant’s open platform is designed to create customizable solutions through a suite of products that optimize how owners run their businesses, and customers always own their data.

The Tenant, Inc., staff will be available to book in-person meetings and product demos during the trade show.

About Tenant, Inc.

Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant, Inc. provides a single platform of software as a service (SaaS) products, self-storage websites, and technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

To learn more, please visit tenantinc.com

SOURCE Tenant Inc.

