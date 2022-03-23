TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS

HONG KONG, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent” or the “Company”, 00700.HK), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2021 (“4Q2021”) and the audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (“FY2021”).

4Q2021 Key Highlights

Revenues: +8% YoY, non-IFRS[1] profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: -25% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB144,188 million ( USD22,615 million [2] ), an increase of 8% over the fourth quarter of 2020 (“YoY”).

On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:

– Operating profit was RMB33,151 million ( USD5 ,200 million), a decrease of 13% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 23% from 28% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB25 ,758 million ( USD4,040 million ), a decrease of 25% YoY. Net margin decreased to 18% from 26% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB24 ,880 million ( USD3,902 million ), a decrease of 25% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB2.609 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB2.547 .

On an IFRS basis:

– Operating profit was RMB109,723 million ( USD17,210 million ), an increase of 72% YoY. Operating margin increased to 76% from 48% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB95,705 million ( USD15,011 million ), an increase of 61% YoY. Net margin increased to 66% from 44% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB94,958 million ( USD14,894 million ), an increase of 60% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB9.957 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB9.788 .

Total cash were RMB281,286 million ( USD44,118 million ) at the end of the quarter.

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments exclude share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets and impairment provisions/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others. [2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB6.3757

FY2021 Key Highlights

Revenues: +16%, non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +1%

Total r evenues were RMB560,118 million ( USD87,852 million ), an increase of 16% over 2020.

On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:

– Operating profit was RMB159 ,539 million ( USD25 ,023 million), an increase of 7% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 28% from 31% last year.

– Profit for the year was RMB127 ,919 million ( USD20,064 million ), an increase of 1% YoY. Net margin decreased to 23% from 26% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year was RMB123 ,788 million ( USD19,416 million ), an increase of 1% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB12.992 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB12.698 .

On an IFRS basis:

– Operating profit was RMB271 ,620 million ( USD42,602 million ), an increase of 47% YoY. Operating margin increased to 48% from 38% last year.

– Profit for the year was RMB227,810 million ( USD35,731 million ), an increase of 42% YoY. Net margin increased to 41% from 33% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year was RMB224,822 million ( USD35,262 million ), an increase of 41% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB23.597 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB23.164 .

On 23 December 2021 , the Board resolved to declare a special interim dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of approximately 457 million Class A ordinary shares of JD.com indirectly held by the Company, on the basis of 1 Class A ordinary share of JD.com for every 21 Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders [3] .

, the Board resolved to declare a special interim dividend in the form of a distribution in specie of approximately 457 million Class A ordinary shares of JD.com indirectly held by the Company, on the basis of 1 Class A ordinary share of JD.com for every 21 Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders . The Board has recommended the payment of a final dividend of HKD1.60 per share for FY2021 (2020: HKD1.60 per share), subject to the approval of the shareholders at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, “2021 was a challenging year, in which we embraced changes and implemented certain measures that reinforced the Company’s long-term sustainability, but had the effect of slowing our revenue growth. Despite financial headwinds, we continued to make strategic headway, including driving widespread adoption of our enterprise software and productivity tools, increasing content creation and consumption in our Video Accounts, and expanding our international games business. We believe the China Internet industry is structurally shifting to a healthier mode characterised by a re-focus on user value, technology innovation, and social responsibility. We are proactively adapting to the new environment by managing costs, increasing efficiency, sharpening our focus on key strategic areas, and repositioning ourselves for sustainable long-term growth.”

4Q2021 Financial Review

Revenues from VAS[4] increased by 7% to RMB71.9 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 on a year-on-year basis. Domestic Games revenues grew by 1% to RMB29.6 billion, driven by games including Honour of Kings, as well as recently launched titles such as Fight of The Golden Spatula and League of Legends: Wild Rift, partly offset by the decrease in revenues from Moonlight Blade Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite. International Games revenues grew by 34% to RMB13.2 billion, r6eflecting new content for Valorant and Clash Royale, a true-up adjustment to revenue of Supercell upon periodic review of our revenue deferral periods, and consolidation of Digital Extremes. Social Networks revenues grew by 4% to RMB29.1 billion, driven by our Video Accounts live streaming service, video and music subscription services.

Revenues from Online Advertising decreased by 13% to RMB21.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 on a year-on-year basis. The year-on-year decrease in Online Advertising revenues reflected weakness in advertiser categories including education, games and Internet services, partly offset by the consolidation of Sogou’s advertising revenue. Social and Others Advertising revenues decreased by 10% to RMB18.3 billion, primarily due to lower advertising revenues from our mobile advertising network and Weixin Moments. Media Advertising revenues decreased by 25% to RMB3.2 billion, reflecting lower advertising revenues from Tencent Video and Tencent News services.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 25% to RMB48.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 on a year-on-year basis. FinTech Services revenues growth mainly reflected increasing commercial payment volume. Business Services revenues growth was primarily driven by increased use of our services by Internet services, public transportation and retail industries.

[3] Please refer to the official announcement for details. [4] From the third quarter of 2021, we disclose revenues from Domestic Games and International Games as new sub-segments under VAS, reflecting the increasing scale of our International Games business. Mobile games VAS revenues (including mobile games revenues attributable to our Social Networks business) increased by 9% year-on-year to RMB40.0 billion, while PC client games revenues grew by 4% year-on-year to RMB10.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other Key Financial Information for 4Q2021

EBITDA was RMB36,568 million, down 15% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB42,267 million, down 9% YoY.

Capital expenditures were RMB11,661 million, up 21% YoY.

Free cash flow was RMB33,550 million, up 21% YoY.

As at December 31, 2021, net debt position totalled RMB20.2 billion. Fair value of our shareholdings[5] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB982.8 billion.

[5] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

Operating Metrics

As at 31 December 2021 As at 31 December 2020 Year- on-year change As at 30 September 2021 Quarter

-on-quarter change (in millions, unless specified) Combined MAU of

Weixin and WeChat 1,268.2 1,225.0 3.5% 1,262.6 0.4% Smart device MAU of QQ 552.1 594.9 -7.2% 573.7 -3.8% Fee-based VAS registered

subscriptions 236.3 219.5 7.7% 235.4 0.4%

Business Review and Outlook

Communication and Social

Weixin Video Accounts’ time spent per user and total video views more than doubled year-on-year as we enriched content diversity and enhanced our product experience. Video Accounts Live Streaming achieved significant breakthroughs in user reach and engagement, exclusively hosting popular boy band Westlife’s first-ever online concert, which drew 27 million viewers. While our current focus is primarily on user engagement, we believe Video Accounts will provide significant monetisation opportunities, including short video feeds advertisements, live streaming tipping and live streaming eCommerce. Weixin Mini Programs facilitated independent merchants to thrive within their own private domains, with their physical goods GMV doubling in 2021. Our Health Code has served 1.3 billion users making 180 billion visits, becoming the most-used ePass for verifying health and travel status during the pandemic.

QQ integrated Unreal Engine’s graphics capabilities to enable real-time rendering and physics simulation, providing more attractive visuals and lifelike interactions for users. We are testing an application of Unreal Engine in Super QQ Show, which allows users to customise and dress up their 3D virtual avatars, for use in various social scenarios.

Digital Content

Our fee-based VAS subscriptions grew 8% year-on-year to 236 million. Tencent Video increased its subscription counts by 1% year-on-year to 124 million, and cemented its number one position in China with diversified content across animated series, drama series and sports. In view of the latest market conditions, we are implementing a cost optimisation process to reduce financial losses at Tencent Video while maintaining its leading position. For music, we grew subscription counts 36% year-on-year to 76 million, benefitting from expanded sales channels and high-quality content and services.

Domestic Games

We are cultivating our key IP franchises more deeply and broadly. For example, we are developing new games, animated series and a movie based on Honour of Kings’ characters. We provided events tied into the Winter Olympics in Peacekeeper Elite, QQ Speed Mobile and QQ Dancer Mobile, delivering lifelike sports experience across multiple genres.

Our industry-leading efforts in restricting time spent and spending by Minors[6] yielded effective results. In the fourth quarter of 2021, total time spent by Minors reduced by 88% year-on-year, and contributed 0.9% of the total time spent on our Domestic Games. Total grossing receipts from Minors reduced by 73% year-on-year, and contributed 1.5% of the total grossing receipts of our Domestic Games.

Looking ahead, we expect to fully digest the impact of Minor protection measures in the second half of 2022. We believe we will benefit from more new game launches when there are new releases of Banhao.

[6] Players who are aged under 18

International Games

We achieved notable progress across different platforms and genres. Among international mobile games, we developed and operate 5 out of the top 10 titles measured by DAU. League of Legends’ animated series, Arcane, topped Netflix’s English-language TV series viewership chart during the week following its release. League of Legends World Championship consolidated its leadership as the world’s most popular eSports tournament, attracting a record-high of approximately 74 million peak concurrent viewers for its Finals. Clash Royale released one of the biggest updates in its history, boosting daily active users and grossing receipts. We launched our global game publishing brand, Level Infinite, to support our studios and partners in delivering games to international gamers.

Going forward, we aim to grow further our existing titles via deepening market penetration, product enhancements and operational optimisation. In addition, we will continue to release new titles, which we expect to drive additional growth, particularly for 2023 and beyond.

Online Advertising

We continued to enhance our differentiated advertising solutions, while adapting to regulatory changes and the evolving macroeconomic environment. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Weixin’s daily active advertisers expanded by over 30% year-on-year. Over one-third of Moments’ advertising revenue was generated from advertisements using Mini Programs as landing pages and advertisements connecting users to customer service representatives via WeCom. We expect our advertising business to resume growth in late 2022, as we adapt to the new environment and further upgrade our advertising solutions.

FinTech

We strengthened our payment ecosystem by enhancing user security, upgrading transaction and customer management functions for SMEs, as well as reducing merchants’ transaction friction via tools such as Weixin Pay Score. We now support digital yuan as an additional funding option within Weixin Pay, as part of the PBOC’s digital yuan pilot phase.

Cloud and Other Business Services

For communication and collaboration SaaS, we upgraded the integration among WeCom, Tencent Meeting and Tencent Docs to provide enhanced solutions for enterprises. We also enabled differentiated CRM functions in WeCom via deepened connection with Weixin. While we are currently prioritising scale expansion before significant revenue generation, the monetisation success of critical enterprise SaaS such as CRM software in international markets, as well as the significant size and fast growth of domestic PaaS spending, validate the monetisation potential of critical enterprise SaaS in China.

In view of the changes in market environment, we are repositioning our focus for IaaS and PaaS from revenue growth at all costs to customer value creation and quality of growth. We believe that the change in focus will benefit our customers, as well as our margins, over the longer term.

Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Initiatives

We are committed to harnessing technology to build a sustainable future for our consumers, enterprises, and society at large.

Environment

We announced our commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in our own operations and supply chain, and to use green power for 100% of all electricity consumed by 2030. In our inaugural Tencent Carbon Neutrality Target and Roadmap Report, we outlined key approaches in reaching the net zero goal for scopes 1, 2 and 3. We will improve our power efficiency through technology innovations, increase our usage of renewable energy, actively participate in green power trading, and explore investments in renewable energy projects. We joined the Science-Based Carbon Targets initiative (SBTi) to facilitate the transition to a zero-carbon operation.

Social

In 2021, we established the Sustainable Social Value (SSV) Organisation and announced our commitment to common prosperity initiatives. We upgraded our charitable fundraising platform, extending the reach of our annual “99 Giving Day” to engage 69 million donations and 12,000 enterprises. Leveraging Internet of Things solutions and Weixin Mini Programs, we built a public emergency response platform which connects emergency control centres with volunteers and locates nearby Automated External Defibrillator equipment for offering first aid. We adapted many of our apps to provide elderly-oriented and barrier-free services for senior citizens. We set up dedicated funds to support basic scientific research, as well as critical healthcare and environmental technologies.

Governance

Supplementing risk management and internal control policies we already have in place, we enhanced our internal anti-trust compliance system in 2021, including establishing a dedicated compliance department, updating guidelines for all our businesses, and strengthening staff training. We also updated our policies on anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance to closely follow domestic and global regulatory requirements and trends. Our corporate culture supports diversity and inclusion. We collaborated with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) to produce videos and articles promoting women leadership in the technology industry.

For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.html, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR):

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, net margin, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS), have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group’s financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company’s management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group’s core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of M&A transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group’s major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company’s management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited 4Q2021 4Q2020 2021 2020 Revenues 144,188 133,669 560,118 482,064 VAS 71,913 66,979 291,572 264,212 Online Advertising 21,518 24,655 88,666 82,271 FinTech and Business Services 47,958 38,494 172,195 128,086 Others 2,799 3,541 7,685 7,495 Cost of revenues (86,371) (74,788) (314,174) (260,532) Gross profit 57,817 58,881 245,944 221,532 Gross margin 40% 44% 44% 46% Interest income 1,703 1,708 6,650 6,957 Other gains, net 86,199 32,936 149,467 57,131 Selling and marketing expenses (11,616) (10,033) (40,594) (33,758) General and administrative expenses (24,380) (19,779) (89,847) (67,625) Operating profit 109,723 63,713 271,620 184,237 Operating margin 76% 48% 48% 38% Finance costs, net (1,863) (2,253) (7,114) (7,887) Share of (loss)/profit of associates and joint

ventures, net (8,267) 1,618 (16,444) 3,672 Profit before income tax 99,593 63,078 248,062 180,022 Income tax expense (3,888) (3,709) (20,252) (19,897) Profit for the period 95,705 59,369 227,810 160,125 Net margin 66% 44% 41% 33% Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 94,958 59,302 224,822 159,847 Non-controlling interests 747 67 2,988 278 Non-IFRS operating profit 33,151 38,084 159,539 149,404 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders

of the Company 24,880 33,207 123,788 122,742 Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of the

Company

(in RMB per share) – basic 9.957 6.240 23.597 16.844 – diluted 9.788 6.112 23.164 16.523

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified Audited 2021 2020 Profit for the year 227,810 160,125 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 125 334 Transfer of share of other comprehensive loss/(income) to profit or loss

upon disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures 8 (3) Currency translation differences (19,392) (7,262) Other fair value gains/(losses) 2,796 (1,552) Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 387 – Gain from changes in fair value of assets held for distribution 5,380 – Net (losses)/gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at

fair value through other comprehensive income (16,166) 130,525 Currency translation differences (558) (1,285) Other fair value gains – 291 (27,420) 121,048 Total comprehensive income for the year 200,390 281,173 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 200,323 277,834 Non-controlling interests 67 3,339

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited 4Q2021 4Q2020 2021 2020 EBITDA (a) 36,568 42,872 173,173 170,680 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 42,267 46,533 194,798 183,314 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 29% 35% 35% 38% Interest and related expenses 2,188 1,766 7,918 7,449 Net (debt)/cash (c) (20,243) 11,063 (20,243) 11,063 Capital expenditures (d) 11,661 9,659 33,392 33,960

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus interest income and other gains/losses, net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment, investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses. (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. (c) Net (debt)/cash represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and notes payable. (d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding video and music content, game licences and other content).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION RMB in millions, unless specified Audited As at December 31 2021 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 61,914 59,843 Land use rights 17,728 16,091 Right-of-use assets 20,468 12,929 Construction in progress 5,923 4,939 Investment properties 517 583 Intangible assets 171,376 159,437 Investments in associates 316,574 297,609 Investments in joint ventures 6,614 7,649 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 192,184 165,944 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 250,257 213,091 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 37,177 24,630 Other financial assets 1,261 4 Deferred income tax assets 26,068 21,348 Term deposits 19,491 31,681 1,127,552 1,015,778 Current assets Inventories 1,063 814 Accounts receivable 49,331 44,981 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 65,390 40,321 Other financial assets 1,749 1,133 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,573 6,593 Term deposits 83,813 68,487 Restricted cash 2,476 2,520 Cash and cash equivalents 167,966 152,798 Assets held for distribution 102,451 – 484,812 317,647 Total assets 1,612,364 1,333,425

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified Audited As at December 31 2021 2020 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital – – Share premium 67,330 48,793 Shares held for share award schemes (4,843) (4,412) Other reserves 73,901 121,139 Retained earnings 669,911 538,464 806,299 703,984 Non-controlling interests 70,394 74,059 Total equity 876,693 778,043 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 136,936 112,145 Notes payable 145,590 122,057 Long-term payables 9,966 9,910 Other financial liabilities 5,912 9,254 Deferred income tax liabilities 13,142 16,061 Lease liabilities 16,501 10,198 Deferred revenue 4,526 6,678 332,573 286,303 Current liabilities Accounts payable 109,470 94,030 Other payables and accruals 60,582 54,308 Borrowings 19,003 14,242 Current income tax liabilities 12,506 12,134 Other tax liabilities 2,240 2,149 Other financial liabilities 3,554 5,567 Lease liabilities 5,446 3,822 Deferred revenue 87,846 82,827 Dividends payable for distribution in specie 102,451 – 403,098 269,079 Total liabilities 735,671 555,382 Total equity and liabilities 1,612,364 1,333,425

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS As reported Adjustments Non-IFRS RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net (gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible

assets (c) Impairment Provision/

(reversals) (d) SSV &

CPP (e) Others (f) Income

tax

effects (g) Year ended December 31, 2021 Operating profit 271,620 22,222 (165,632) 4,651 25,028 674 976 – 159,539 Profit for the year 227,810 30,816 (167,471) 12,272 25,541 674 1,568 (3,291) 127,919 Profit attributable to equity holders 224,822 30,070 (166,661) 10,848 25,534 674 1,567 (3,066) 123,788 Operating margin 48% 28% Net margin 41% 23% Year ended December 31, 2020 Operating profit 184,237 13,745 (63,299) 3,299 11,422 – – – 149,404 Profit for the year 160,125 17,089 (69,348) 7,723 12,684 – – (1,290) 126,983 Profit attributable to equity holders 159,847 16,228 (69,473) 6,387 10,673 – – (920) 122,742 Operating margin 38% 31% Net margin 33% 26%

Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies’ share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group’s Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme (“SSV & CPP”) initiatives (f) Mainly including expenses incurred for regulatory fines in the Mainland of China and certain litigation settlements (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS As reported Adjustments Non-IFRS RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net (gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible

assets (c) Impairment Provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV &

CPP (e) Others (f) Income

tax

effects (g) Unaudited three months ended December 31, 2021 Operating profit 109,723 5,664 (100,349) 1,316 15,217 604 976 – 33,151 Profit for the period 95,705 7,880 (98,046) 3,340 15,573 604 1,568 (866) 25,758 Profit attributable to equity holders 94,958 7,776 (97,804) 3,010 15,573 604 1,567 (804) 24,880 Operating margin 76% 23% Net margin 66% 18% Unaudited three months ended September 30, 2021 Operating profit 53,137 6,652 (26,569) 1,149 6,389 70 – – 40,828 Profit for the period 40,075 10,242 (26,781) 3,093 6,452 70 – (633) 32,518 Profit attributable to equity holders 39,510 10,063 (26,491) 2,719 6,452 70 – (572) 31,751 Operating margin 37% 29% Net margin 28% 23% Unaudited three months ended December 31, 2020 Operating profit 63,713 3,744 (34,652) 885 4,394 – – – 38,084 Profit for the period 59,369 4,896 (36,149) 2,260 4,407 – – (329) 34,454 Profit attributable to equity holders 59,302 4,735 (36,928) 1,926 4,407 – – (235) 33,207 Operating margin 48% 28% Net margin 44% 26%

Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies’ share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group’s Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme (“SSV & CPP”) initiatives (f) Mainly including expenses incurred for regulatory fines in the Mainland of China and certain litigation settlements (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

