TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2022 SECOND QUARTER AND INTERIM RESULTS

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent” or the “Company”, 00700.HK), a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter (“2Q2022”) and first half year of 2022 (“1H2022”) ended June 30, 2022.

2Q2022 Key Highlights

Revenues: -3% YoY, non-IFRS[1] profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: -17% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB134.0 billion ( USD20.0 billion [2] ), a decrease of 3% over the second quarter of 2021 (“YoY”).

On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:

– Operating profit was RMB36.7 billion ( USD5.5 billion ), a decrease of 14% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 27% from 31% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB29.0 billion ( USD4.3 billion ), a decrease of 18% YoY. Net margin decreased to 22% from 25% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB28.1 billion ( USD4.2 billion ), a decrease of 17% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB2.949 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB2.896 .

On an IFRS basis:

– Operating profit was RMB30.1 billion ( USD4.5 billion ), a decrease of 43% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 22% from 38% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB19.2 billion ( USD2.9 billion ), a decrease of 55% YoY. Net margin decreased to 14% from 31% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB18.6 billion ( USD2.8 billion ), a decrease of 56% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB1.951 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB1.915 .

1H2022 Key Highlights

Revenues: -1% YoY, non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: -20% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB269.5 billion ( USD40.2 billion ), a decrease of 1% over the first half year of 2021 (“YoY”).

On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:

– Operating profit was RMB73.2 billion ( USD10.9 billion ), a decrease of 14% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 27% from 31% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB55.3 billion ( USD8.2 billion ), a decrease of 21% YoY. Net margin decreased to 21% from 25% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB53.7 billion ( USD8.0 billion ), a decrease of 20% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB5.628 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB5.516 .

On an IFRS basis:

– Operating profit was RMB67.3 billion ( USD10.0 billion ), a decrease of 38% YoY. Operating margin decreased to 25% from 40% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB43.0 billion ( USD6.4 billion ), a decrease of 53% YoY. Net margin decreased to 16% from 34% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB42.0 billion ( USD6.3 billion ), a decrease of 53% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB4.407 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB4.320 .

Total cash were RMB315.9 billion (USD47.1 billion) at the end of the period.

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, “During the second quarter, we actively exited non-core businesses, tightened our marketing spending, and trimmed operating expenses, enabling us to sequentially increase our non-IFRS earnings, despite difficult revenue conditions. Looking forward, we will focus on enhancing the efficiency of our businesses and launching new revenue initiatives, including in-feed advertisements in our popular Video Accounts, while continuing to drive innovation through R&D. We generate approximately half of our revenues from FinTech and Business Services as well as Online Advertising that directly contribute to, and benefit from, overall economic activity, which should position us for revenue growth as China’s economy expands.”

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets and impairment provision/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB6.7114

2Q2022 Financial Review

Revenues from VAS[3] were RMB71.7 billion for the second quarter of 2022, broadly stable compared to the second quarter of 2021. International Games revenues decreased by 1% to RMB10.7 billion, or broadly stable in constant currency terms, as the international game industry experienced a post-pandemic digestion period. By title, we saw decreased revenues from PUBG Mobile and Brawl Stars, a robust performance from VALORANT, and incremental revenues from newly launched V Rising. Domestic Games revenues decreased by 1% to RMB31.8 billion, as the domestic game industry experienced a similar digestion period due to transitional issues including relatively fewer big game releases, lower user spending, and the implementation of minor protection measures. By title, we saw decreased revenues from Honour of Kings, Moonlight Blade Mobile and League of Legends, and incremental revenues from recently launched games, such as League of Legends: Wild Rift, Return to Empire and Fight of The Golden Spatula. Social Networks revenues grew by 1% to RMB29.2 billion, reflecting increased revenues from our Video Accounts live streaming service and digital content subscription services, and decreased revenues from music- and games-related live streaming services.

Revenues from Online Advertising decreased by 18% to RMB18.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis, reflecting notable weakness in the Internet services, education and finance sectors, especially in April and May, partly offset by our consolidation of Sogou’s advertising revenue. Social and Others Advertising revenues decreased by 17% to RMB16.1 billion as weak ad demand led to subdued bidding density and consequently lower eCPMs. Media Advertising revenues decreased by 25% to RMB2.5 billion, attributable to lower advertising revenues from Tencent Video and Tencent News.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services grew by 1% to RMB42.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022 on a year-on-year basis. FinTech Services revenue growth was slower relative to prior quarters as COVID-19 resurgence temporarily impacted commercial payment activities in April and May. Business Services revenues decreased slightly year-on-year reflecting our proactive efforts to scale back loss-making activities.

[3] From the third quarter of 2021, we disclose revenues from Domestic Games and International Games as new sub-segments under VAS, reflecting the increasing scale of our International Games business. Mobile games VAS revenues (including mobile games revenues attributable to our Social Networks business) decreased by 2% year-on-year to RMB40.0 billion, while PC client games revenues grew by 5% year-on-year to RMB11.6 billion for the second quarter of 2022

Other Key Financial Information for 2Q2022

EBITDA was RMB38.6 billion, down 13% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB44.7 billion, down 11% YoY.

Capital expenditures were RMB3.0 billion, down 57% YoY.

Free cash flow was RMB22.5 billion, up 30% YoY.

As at June 30, 2022, net debt position totalled RMB20.4 billion. Fair value of our shareholdings[4] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB601.9 billion (USD89.7 billion). During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 9.7 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB3.1 billion.

[4] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis

Operating Metrics

As at 30 June 2022 As at 30 June 2021 Year- on-year change As at 31 March 2022 Quarter-on-

quarter change (in millions, unless specified) Combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat 1,299.1 1,251.4 3.8 % 1,288.3 0.8 % Mobile device MAU of QQ 568.7 590.9 -3.8 % 563.8 0.9 % Fee-based VAS registered subscriptions 234.7 229.4 2.3 % 239.1 -1.8 %

Business Review and Outlook

Communication and Social

For Weixin, Video Accounts established substantial user engagement, with their total user time spent exceeding 80% of Moments’. Video Accounts’ total video views grew over 200% year-on-year, video views based on AI recommendation increased by over 400% year-on-year, and daily active creators and daily video uploads in Video Accounts rose by over 100% year-on-year. During the second quarter of 2022, we hosted a series of popular live concerts that each attracted tens of millions of viewers.

For QQ, we enriched the interactive experience by introducing shared virtual spaces, where users can make friends and engage in community activities, as well as live audio chat using Super QQ Show avatars.

Digital Content

Our fee-based VAS subscriptions increased by 2% year-on-year to 235 million. For Tencent Video, subscriptions amounted to 122 million. Our self-commissioned drama series, A Dream of Splendor, ranked first by video views industry-wide[5] in June 2022. According to QuestMobile, Tencent Video’s mobile DAU was more than 20% higher than that of its closest peer in June 2022. For music, our subscriptions increased year-on-year to 83 million. In July 2022, TME sold over 6 million units of Jay Chou’s digital album.

[5] According to Enlightent, A Dream of Splendor ranked number one by video views across all online platforms in China in June 2022

Domestic Games

The domestic game industry is facing transitional challenges including fewer big game releases, lower user spending and measures to protect minors. During this period, we prioritised developing technical capabilities and reinforcing our leadership in terms of player engagement. Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite were the top two highest-ranked games by total time spent across the industry[6], and each increased their total time spent by adult users year-on-year. In recent months, we released several new games which have achieved notable popularity, such as Fight of The Golden Spatula (ranked fourth by total time spent across all games[6] in the second quarter of 2022) and Arena Breakout (ranked eighth by total time spent across all games in July 2022[6]).

[6] Source: QuestMobile, second quarter of 2022 (unless otherwise specified)

International Games

The international games market is experiencing a post-pandemic digestion period as players resume offline activities. However, we believe we are making progress against our strategic initiatives. For example, in terms of game operations, Riot Games’ VALORANT achieved record-high MAU and quarterly grossing receipts in the crowded tactical shooter category. In terms of investments, in July 2022, our European developer Miniclip acquired SYBO, the developer of the endless runner game Subway Surfers, which ranked first in the mobile game industry by cumulative downloads globally over the past decade[7], increasing Miniclip’s DAU by 30 million to 70 million. In terms of new games, V Rising, a Survival-Open World-Crafting game developed by our Swedish studio Stunlock, sold 2 million copies in its first month of Early Access.

[7] Source: data.ai, January 2012 to June 2022

Online Advertising

For Weixin Moments, we introduced a frame-breaking advertisement format, which is popular among brand advertisers. In July 2022, we began rolling out Video Accounts in-feed advertisements, which we believe represent a significant opportunity for expanding our market share and enhancing our profitability.

FinTech

COVID-19 resurgence temporarily dampened commercial payment activities during the second quarter of 2022. Commercial payment volume slowed to low-single-digit year-on-year growth in April 2022, but resumed to high-teens year-on-year growth in June 2022.

Cloud and Other Business Services

We focused on quality revenue growth, prioritising internally-developed products while reducing loss-making activities. Business Services’ gross margin expanded quarter-on-quarter as we improved revenue mix and reduced costs. For PaaS, TDSQL database revenue grew over 30% year-on-year and represented over 5% of our cloud revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Frost & Sullivan named TDSQL the leading distributed database product in China[8], citing its scalability and support for industry solution services. For SaaS, Tencent Meeting launched a marketplace with plug-ins to enrich meeting experiences.

[8] Source: “2021 China Distributed Database Market Report” jointly released by Frost & Sullivan and LeadLeo Research Institution

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

We appointed Professor Zhang Xiulan as an independent Non-Executive Director (INED) and a member of the Corporate Governance Committee. She is currently a consultant at the University of California, San Francisco, and was previously the Dean at the School of Social Development and Public Policy, Beijing Normal University. Following Professor Zhang’s appointment, the number of INEDs on our board will increase to 5 while the number of female directors will increase to 2, out of a total of 9 board members. The appointment will broaden our board’s independence, gender diversity and areas of expertise.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Unaudited 2Q2022 2Q2021 2Q2022 1Q2022 Revenues 134,034 138,259 134,034 135,471 VAS 71,683 72,013 71,683 72,738 Online Advertising 18,638 22,833 18,638 17,988 FinTech and Business Services 42,208 41,892 42,208 42,768 Others 1,505 1,521 1,505 1,977 Cost of revenues (76,167) (75,514) (76,167) (78,397) Gross profit 57,867 62,745 57,867 57,074 Gross margin 43 % 45 % 43 % 42 % Interest income 1,945 1,630 1,945 1,737 Other gains, net 4,420 20,763 4,420 13,133 Selling and marketing expenses (7,932) (10,013) (7,932) (8,058) General and administrative expenses (26,233) (22,638) (26,233) (26,669) Operating profit 30,067 52,487 30,067 37,217 Operating margin 22 % 38 % 22 % 27 % Finance costs, net (1,809) (1,942) (1,809) (1,935) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net (4,460) (3,857) (4,460) (6,280) Profit before income tax 23,798 46,688 23,798 29,002 Income tax expense (4,568) (3,666) (4,568) (5,269) Profit for the period 19,230 43,022 19,230 23,733 Net margin 14 % 31 % 14 % 18 % Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 18,619 42,587 18,619 23,413 Non-controlling interests 611 435 611 320 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 28,139 34,039 28,139 25,545 Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share) – basic 1.951 4.472 1.951 2.455 – diluted 1.915 4.387 1.915 2.404

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited 2Q2022 2Q2021 Profit for the period 19,230 43,022 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 292 (11) Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon

disposal and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures (14) 5 Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income 2 – Net losses from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income (8) – Currency translation differences 6,989 (1,428) Other fair value gains 865 92 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (379) 53 Net (losses)/gains from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair

value through other comprehensive income (61,581) 46,522 Currency translation differences 2,219 (305) (51,615) 44,928 Total comprehensive income for the period (32,385) 87,950 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (32,083) 87,511 Non-controlling interests (302) 439

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited 2Q2022 1Q2022 2Q2021 EBITDA (a) 38,628 38,283 44,567 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 44,668 46,102 50,347 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 33 % 34 % 36 % Interest and related expenses 2,327 2,103 1,912 Net (debt)/cash (c) (20,429) (11,035) (20,972) Capital expenditures (d) 3,015 6,971 6,936 Note:

(a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus interest income and other gains/losses, net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment,

investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA

plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues.

(c) Net (debt)/cash represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and

notes payable.

(d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment

properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding video and music content, game licences and other content).



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 59,073 61,914 Land use rights 18,321 17,728 Right-of-use assets 22,622 20,468 Construction in progress 6,691 5,923 Investment properties 569 517 Intangible assets 177,718 171,376 Investments in associates 310,209 316,574 Investments in joint ventures 6,676 6,614 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 204,398 192,184 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 143,563 250,257 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 37,335 37,177 Other financial assets 5,366 1,261 Deferred income tax assets 28,864 26,068 Term deposits 24,945 19,491 1,046,350 1,127,552 Current assets Inventories 2,939 1,063 Accounts receivable 49,446 49,331 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 66,155 65,390 Other financial assets 1,095 1,749 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 14,762 10,573 Term deposits 91,670 83,813 Restricted cash 2,594 2,476 Cash and cash equivalents 184,658 167,966 Assets held for distribution – 102,451 413,319 484,812 Total assets 1,459,669 1,612,364

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital – – Share premium 73,700 67,330 Treasury shares (776) – Shares held for share award schemes (4,745) (4,843) Other reserves (40,210) 73,901 Retained earnings 708,525 669,911 736,494 806,299 Non-controlling interests 67,387 70,394 Total equity 803,881 876,693 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 162,577 136,936 Notes payable 143,232 145,590 Long-term payables 9,971 9,966 Other financial liabilities 5,470 5,912 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,401 13,142 Lease liabilities 18,372 16,501 Deferred revenue 4,558 4,526 355,581 332,573 Current liabilities Accounts payable 105,119 109,470 Other payables and accruals 53,326 60,582 Borrowings 20,473 19,003 Notes payable 10,062 – Current income tax liabilities 9,656 12,506 Other tax liabilities 2,353 2,240 Other financial liabilities 3,909 3,554 Lease liabilities 6,086 5,446 Deferred revenue 89,223 87,846 Dividends payable for distribution in specie – 102,451 300,207 403,098 Total liabilities 655,788 735,671 Total equity and liabilities 1,459,669 1,612,364

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS As reported Adjustments Non-IFRS RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net (gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets

(c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV &

CPP (e) Others (f) Income tax effects

(g) Unaudited three months ended Jun 30, 2022 Operating profit 30,067 6,507 (5,539) 1,255 2,831 1,370 176 – 36,667 Profit for the period 19,230 8,439 (6,085) 2,989 3,189 1,370 176 (321) 28,987 Profit attributable to equity holders 18,619 8,257 (5,968) 2,767 3,189 1,370 176 (271) 28,139 Operating margin 22 % 27 % Net margin 14 % 22 % Unaudited three months ended March 31, 2022 Operating profit 37,217 8,136 (18,559) 1,388 7,003 1,348 5 – 36,538 Profit for the period 23,733 9,635 (18,552) 3,163 7,832 1,348 5 (868) 26,296 Profit attributable to equity holders 23,413 9,452 (18,542) 2,857 7,827 1,348 5 (815) 25,545 Operating margin 27 % 27 % Net margin 18 % 19 % Unaudited three months ended June 30, 2021 Operating profit 52,487 6,202 (20,383) 1,124 3,372 – – – 42,802 Profit for the period 43,022 7,658 (20,413) 3,140 3,338 – – (1,605) 35,140 Profit attributable to equity holders 42,587 7,376 (20,537) 2,767 3,331 – – (1,485) 34,039 Operating margin 38 % 31 % Net margin 31 % 25 % Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies’ share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group’s Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme (“SSV & CPP”) initiatives (excluding share-based compensation expenses) (f) Mainly including expenses incurred for regulatory fines in the Mainland of China and certain litigation settlements (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

SOURCE Tencent