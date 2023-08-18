TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER AND INTERIM RESULTS

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent” or the “Company”, 00700.HK), a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter (“2Q2023”) and first half year of 2023 (“1H2023”) ended June 30, 2023.

2Q2023 Key Highlights

Revenues: +11% YoY, non-IFRS[1] profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +33% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB149.2 billion ( USD20.6 billion [2] ), an increase of 11% over the second quarter of 2022 (“YoY”).

– Operating profit was RMB50 .1 billion ( USD6.9 billion ), an increase of 37% YoY. Operating margin increased to 34% from 27% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB38 .6 billion ( USD5.3 billion ), an increase of 33% YoY. Net margin increased to 26% from 22% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB37.5 billion ( USD5.2 billion ), an increase of 33% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB3.962 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB3.875 .

– Operating profit was RMB40.3 billion ( USD5.6 billion ), an increase of 34% YoY. Operating margin increased to 27% from 22% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB27.0 billion ( USD3.7 billion ), an increase of 41% YoY. Net margin increased to 18% from 14% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB26.2 billion ( USD3.6 billion ), an increase of 41% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB2.761 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB2.695 .

1H2023 Key Highlights

Revenues: +11% YoY, non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +31% YoY

Total r evenues were RMB299.2 billion ( USD41.4 billion ), an increase of 11% over the first half year of 2022 (“YoY”).

– Operating profit was RMB98.5 billion ( USD13.6 billion ), an increase of 35% YoY. Operating margin increased to 33% from 27% last year.

– Profit for the Period was RMB72.1 billion ( USD10 billion ), an increase of 30% YoY. Net margin increased to 24% from 21% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year was RMB70.1 billion ( USD9.7 billion ), an increase of 31% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB7.393 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB7.236 .

– Operating profit was RMB80.7 billion ( USD11.2 billion ), an increase of 20% YoY. Operating margin increased to 27% from 25% last year.

– Profit for the period was RMB53.4 billion ( USD7.4 billion ), an increase of 24% YoY. Net margin increased to 18% from 16% last year.

– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB52.0 billion ( USD7.2 billion ), an increase of 24% YoY.

– Basic earnings per share were RMB5.486 . Diluted earnings per share were RMB5.334 .

Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, “During the second quarter of 2023, we sustained a solid revenue growth rate, along with a gravitation toward high quality revenue streams with better margins. This transition, combined with careful cost discipline developed in the previous year, resulted in profit growth exceeding revenue growth. We achieved notably rapid growth in advertising business, benefitting from deploying machine learning on our advertising platform and from Video Accounts monetisation. We will continue to drive innovation, including through generative AI, where we are providing a library of models to our partners via our Tencent Cloud Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering, as well as refining our proprietary foundation model.”

[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets and impairment provision/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others [2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB7.2258

2Q2023 Financial Review

Revenues from VAS increased by 4% to RMB74.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023 on a year-on-year basis. International Games revenues increased by 19% to RMB12.7 billion, or up 12% excluding the impact of currency movements, supported by contributions from VALORANT, Triple Match 3D and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. Domestic Games revenues were stable at RMB31.8 billion, as we released less-commercial content in our biggest games following a strong first quarter, while revenues from emerging competitive eSports titles such as Arena Breakout and Fight of the Golden Spatula increased year-on-year. Social Networks revenues increased by 2% to RMB29.7 billion, driven by increased revenues from mini games and music subscription services, partly offset by decreased revenues from our music- and games-related live streaming services.

Revenues from Online Advertising increased by 34% year-on-year to RMB25 billion for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting robust demand for Video Accounts advertisements and ongoing improvements in machine learning on our advertising platform, as well as a low base effect from the second quarter of 2022. Video Accounts’ advertising revenue exceeded RMB3 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 15% year-on-year to RMB48.6 billion for the second quarter of 2023. FinTech Services revenue achieved double-digit year-on-year growth, supported by expansion in both offline and online commercial payment activities. Business Services revenue improved to a low double-digit year-on-year growth rate, driven by fees generated from Video Accounts live streaming eCommerce transactions and modest growth in cloud services.

Other Key Financial Information for 2Q2023

EBITDA was RMB51.9 billion, up 34% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB56.8 billion, up 27% YoY.

Capital expenditures were RMB4.0 billion, up 31% YoY.

Free cash flow was RMB29.9 billion, up 34% YoY.

As at Jun 30, 2023, net cash position totalled RMB17.7 billion. Fair value of our shareholdings[3] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB435.4 billion (USD60.3 billion) and the carrying value of our unlisted investments was RMB347.0 billion (USD48.0 billion). During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 35.9 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB11.2 billion.

Operating Metrics

As at 30 June 2023 As at 30 June 2022 Year- on-year change As at 31 March 2023 Quarter-on-

quarter change (in millions, unless specified) Combined MAU of Weixin

and WeChat 1,327 1,299 2 % 1,319 1 % Mobile device MAU of QQ 571 569 0.4 % 597 -4 % Fee-based VAS registered

subscriptions 241 235 3 % 226 7 %

Business Review and Outlook

Communications and Social Networks

Weixin user engagement increased healthily, benefitting from user time spent growth across Video Accounts, Mini Programs and Moments. Video Accounts total user time spent almost doubled year-on-year. Mini Programs exceeded 1.1 billion MAU, including a notable contribution from Mini Games, which represent the leading casual games platform in China, and which generate distribution and advertising revenues with high margins and platform economics.

Digital Content

Tencent Video subscriptions decreased 5% year-on-year but grew 2% quarter-on-quarter to 115 million, benefitting from our original animated series and drama series. Our music subscriptions reached 100 million in June 2023, as TME enriched offerings in terms of membership privileges and content.

Domestic Games

Our mobile and PC games’ MAU and DAU each increased year-on-year, and three of our new game launches from the past two years ranked among the top 10 mobile games by total time spent during the quarter[4]. Our evergreen titles also demonstrated vitality, such as Naruto Mobile and DnF. We have recently launched two big PC games in China, VALORANT and Lost Ark. While our Domestic Games revenue was flat year-on-year in the second quarter due to releasing less highly commercial content, we believe this was a temporary phenomenon, and that our Domestic Games revenue should resume year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2023.

International Games

During the quarter, we saw ongoing revenue growth from PC games, such as VALORANT; signs that the post-pandemic dip in activity is moving behind us in mobile games, notably PUBG MOBILE; and positive contributions from recently released games, including Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

Online Advertising

We outpaced the overall industry’s growth rate, which we attribute to enhancements to machine learning systems powering our advertising platform and robust demand for Video Accounts advertisements. Advertising spending on our platforms grew at a double-digit year-on-year rate from every major advertiser category, except transportation.

FinTech Services

Our commercial payment revenue increased as consumption spending grew, and our wealth management business expanded its users and aggregated customer assets. On the regulatory front, we have completed self-inspection and corresponding rectification for Tenpay, and upgraded the operational compliance capability of our payment business. We look forward to progressing our business and providing innovative services under the supportive regulatory framework.

Cloud and Other Business Services

We launched the Tencent Cloud MaaS library of models and solutions, leveraging our proprietary vector database and high-performance computing clusters. Our MaaS solutions enable enterprises in industries such as tourism and public services to develop customised large models at higher efficiency and lower cost.

[3] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis [4] Source: by total time spent in 2Q2023, according to QuestMobile

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Investor contact: IR@tencent.com

Media contact: GC@tencent.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, net margin, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS), have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group’s financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.

The Company’s management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group’s core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group’s major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company’s management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Unaudited 2Q2023 2Q2022 2Q2023 1Q2023 Revenues 149,208 134,034 149,208 149,986 VAS 74,211 71,683 74,211 79,337 Online Advertising 25,003 18,638 25,003 20,964 FinTech and Business Services 48,635 42,208 48,635 48,701 Others 1,359 1,505 1,359 984 Cost of revenues (78,368) (76,167) (78,368) (81,804) Gross profit 70,840 57,867 70,840 68,182 Gross margin 47 % 43 % 47 % 45 % Interest income 3,419 1,945 3,419 2,963 Other gains/(losses), net (230) 4,420 (230) 944 Selling and marketing expenses (8,310) (7,932) (8,310) (7,018) General and administrative expenses (25,419) (26,233) (25,419) (24,642) Operating profit 40,300 30,067 40,300 40,429 Operating margin 27 % 22 % 27 % 27 % Finance costs, net (3,291) (1,809) (3,291) (2,650) Share of profit/(loss) of associates and joint ventures, net 1,159 (4,460) 1,159 80 Profit before income tax 38,168 23,798 38,168 37,859 Income tax expense (11,145) (4,568) (11,145) (11,465) Profit for the period 27,023 19,230 27,023 26,394 Net margin 18 % 14 % 18 % 18 % Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 26,171 18,619 26,171 25,838 Non-controlling interests 852 611 852 556 Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity

holders of the Company 37,548 28,139 37,548 32,538 Earnings per share for profit

attributable to equity holders of

the Company (in RMB per share) – basic 2.761 1.951 2.761 2.725 – diluted 2.695 1.915 2.695 2.639

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited 2Q2023 2Q2022 Profit for the period 27,023 19,230 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures 424 292 Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal

and deemed disposal of associates and joint ventures (23) (14) Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through

other comprehensive income (3) 2 Net gains/(losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income 17 (8) Currency translation differences 17,560 6,989 Other fair value gains, net 31 865 Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures (743) (379) Net losses from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive income (20,673) (61,581) Currency translation differences 2,742 2,219 (668) (51,615) Total comprehensive income for the period 26,355 (32,385) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 24,416 (32,083) Non-controlling interests 1,939 (302)

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited 2Q2023 1Q2023 2Q2022 EBITDA (a) 51,918 52,656 38,628 Adjusted EBITDA (a) 56,848 57,811 44,668 Adjusted EBITDA margin (b) 38 % 39 % 33 % Interest and related expenses 3,009 2,800 2,327 Net cash/(debt)/ (c) 17,717 31,508 (20,429) Capital expenditures (d) 3,953 4,411 3,015

Note: (a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus interest income and other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment,

investment properties as well as right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets and land use rights. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA

plus equity-settled share-based compensation expenses. (b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues. (c) Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and

notes payable. (d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment

properties, land use rights and intangible assets (excluding video and music content, game licences and other content).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 48,530 53,978 Land use rights 17,775 18,046 Right-of-use assets 20,592 22,524 Construction in progress 13,260 9,229 Investment properties 567 559 Intangible assets 171,952 161,802 Investments in associates 246,101 246,043 Investments in joint ventures 8,106 6,672 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 216,603 206,085 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 213,089 185,247 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 28,351 36,752 Other financial assets 7,222 6,987 Deferred income tax assets 29,627 29,882 Term deposits 25,319 28,336 1,047,094 1,012,142 Current assets Inventories 2,155 2,333 Accounts receivable 46,172 45,467 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 89,777 76,685 Other financial assets 1,855 1,278 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 29,798 27,963 Term deposits 176,427 104,776 Restricted cash 4,578 2,783 Cash and cash equivalents 139,647 156,739 Assets held for distribution – 147,965 490,409 565,989 Total assets 1,537,503 1,578,131

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) RMB in millions, unless specified Unaudited Audited As at June 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company Share capital – – Share premium 56,611 62,418 Treasury shares (2,224) (1,868) Shares held for share award schemes (4,497) (4,226) Other reserves (22,850) (40,914) Retained earnings 751,256 705,981 778,296 721,391 Non-controlling interests 62,520 61,469 Total equity 840,816 782,860 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 154,079 163,668 Notes payable 139,840 148,669 Long-term payables 13,668 9,067 Other financial liabilities 5,095 5,574 Deferred income tax liabilities 14,369 12,162 Lease liabilities 17,452 18,424 Deferred revenue 3,320 3,503 347,823 361,067 Current liabilities Accounts payable 100,103 92,381 Other payables and accruals 66,382 61,139 Borrowings 45,754 11,580 Notes payable 14,442 10,446 Current income tax liabilities 14,070 13,488 Other tax liabilities 4,300 4,698 Other financial liabilities 4,478 3,937 Lease liabilities 6,010 6,354 Deferred revenue 93,325 82,216 Dividends payable for distribution in specie – 147,965 348,864 434,204 Total liabilities 696,687 795,271 Total equity and liabilities 1,537,503 1,578,131

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS

As reported Adjustments Non-IFRS RMB in millions, unless specified Share-based compensation

(a) Net (gains)/losses

from investee

companies (b) Amortisation of intangible assets

(c) Impairment provisions/

(reversals) (d) SSV &

CPP (e) Others (f) Income tax effects

(g) Unaudited three months ended June 30, 2023 Operating profit 40,300 5,551 (206) 1,023 82 369 3,003 – 50,122 Profit for the period 27,023 6,859 (287) 2,372 210 369 3,002 (929) 38,619 Profit attributable to equity holders 26,171 6,661 (162) 2,187 193 369 3,002 (873) 37,548 Operating margin 27 % 34 % Net margin 18 % 26 % Unaudited three months ended March 31, 2023 Operating profit 40,429 5,844 (658) 998 241 1,526 9 – 48,389 Profit for the period 26,394 7,313 (5,224) 2,271 1,862 1,526 9 (706) 33,445 Profit attributable to equity holders 25,838 7,094 (5,224) 2,098 1,852 1,526 9 (655) 32,538 Operating margin 27 % 32 % Net margin 18 % 22 % Unaudited three months ended June 30, 2022 Operating profit 30,067 6,507 (5,539) 1,255 2,831 1,370 176 – 36,667 Profit for the period 19,230 8,439 (6,085) 2,989 3,189 1,370 176 (321) 28,987 Profit attributable to equity holders 18,619 8,257 (5,968) 2,767 3,189 1,370 176 (271) 28,139 Operating margin 22 % 27 % Net margin 14 % 22 %

Note: (a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies’ share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives (b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies (c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions (d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions (e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group’s Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme (“SSV & CPP”) initiatives (f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs (including the fine imposed by the PBOC on Tenpay which was disclosed in our announcement dated 7 July 2023) and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group (g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments

