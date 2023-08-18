TENCENT ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER AND INTERIM RESULTS

HONG KONG, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent” or the “Company”, 00700.HK), a leading provider of Internet value-added services in China, today announced the unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter (“2Q2023”) and first half year of 2023 (“1H2023”) ended June 30, 2023.
2Q2023 Key Highlights
Revenues: +11% YoY, non-IFRS[1] profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +33% YoY
- Total revenues were RMB149.2 billion (USD20.6 billion[2]), an increase of 11% over the second quarter of 2022 (“YoY”).
- On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:
– Operating profit was RMB50.1 billion (USD6.9 billion), an increase of 37% YoY. Operating margin increased to 34% from 27% last year.
– Profit for the period was RMB38.6 billion (USD5.3 billion), an increase of 33% YoY. Net margin increased to 26% from 22% last year.
– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB37.5 billion (USD5.2 billion), an increase of 33% YoY.
– Basic earnings per share were RMB3.962. Diluted earnings per share were RMB3.875.
- On an IFRS basis:
– Operating profit was RMB40.3 billion (USD5.6 billion), an increase of 34% YoY. Operating margin increased to 27% from 22% last year.
– Profit for the period was RMB27.0 billion (USD3.7 billion), an increase of 41% YoY. Net margin increased to 18% from 14% last year.
– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the quarter was RMB26.2 billion (USD3.6 billion), an increase of 41% YoY.
– Basic earnings per share were RMB2.761. Diluted earnings per share were RMB2.695.
1H2023 Key Highlights
Revenues: +11% YoY, non-IFRS profit attributable to equity holders of the Company: +31% YoY
- Total revenues were RMB299.2 billion (USD41.4 billion), an increase of 11% over the first half year of 2022 (“YoY”).
- On a non-IFRS basis, which is intended to reflect core earnings by excluding certain one-time and/or non-cash items:
– Operating profit was RMB98.5 billion (USD13.6 billion), an increase of 35% YoY. Operating margin increased to 33% from 27% last year.
– Profit for the Period was RMB72.1 billion (USD10 billion), an increase of 30% YoY. Net margin increased to 24% from 21% last year.
– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year was RMB70.1 billion (USD9.7 billion), an increase of 31% YoY.
– Basic earnings per share were RMB7.393. Diluted earnings per share were RMB7.236.
- On an IFRS basis:
– Operating profit was RMB80.7 billion (USD11.2 billion), an increase of 20% YoY. Operating margin increased to 27% from 25% last year.
– Profit for the period was RMB53.4 billion (USD7.4 billion), an increase of 24% YoY. Net margin increased to 18% from 16% last year.
– Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the period was RMB52.0 billion (USD7.2 billion), an increase of 24% YoY.
– Basic earnings per share were RMB5.486. Diluted earnings per share were RMB5.334.
- Total cash were RMB371.8 billion (USD51.5 billion) at the end of the period.
Mr. Ma Huateng, Chairman and CEO of Tencent, said, “During the second quarter of 2023, we sustained a solid revenue growth rate, along with a gravitation toward high quality revenue streams with better margins. This transition, combined with careful cost discipline developed in the previous year, resulted in profit growth exceeding revenue growth. We achieved notably rapid growth in advertising business, benefitting from deploying machine learning on our advertising platform and from Video Accounts monetisation. We will continue to drive innovation, including through generative AI, where we are providing a library of models to our partners via our Tencent Cloud Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering, as well as refining our proprietary foundation model.”
|
[1] Non-IFRS adjustments excludes share-based compensation, M&A related impact such as net (gains)/losses from investee companies, amortisation of intangible assets and impairment provision/(reversals), SSV & CPP, income tax effects and others
|
[2] Figures stated in USD are based on USD1 to RMB7.2258
2Q2023 Financial Review
Revenues from VAS increased by 4% to RMB74.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023 on a year-on-year basis. International Games revenues increased by 19% to RMB12.7 billion, or up 12% excluding the impact of currency movements, supported by contributions from VALORANT, Triple Match 3D and Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. Domestic Games revenues were stable at RMB31.8 billion, as we released less-commercial content in our biggest games following a strong first quarter, while revenues from emerging competitive eSports titles such as Arena Breakout and Fight of the Golden Spatula increased year-on-year. Social Networks revenues increased by 2% to RMB29.7 billion, driven by increased revenues from mini games and music subscription services, partly offset by decreased revenues from our music- and games-related live streaming services.
Revenues from Online Advertising increased by 34% year-on-year to RMB25 billion for the second quarter of 2023, reflecting robust demand for Video Accounts advertisements and ongoing improvements in machine learning on our advertising platform, as well as a low base effect from the second quarter of 2022. Video Accounts’ advertising revenue exceeded RMB3 billion for the second quarter of 2023.
Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 15% year-on-year to RMB48.6 billion for the second quarter of 2023. FinTech Services revenue achieved double-digit year-on-year growth, supported by expansion in both offline and online commercial payment activities. Business Services revenue improved to a low double-digit year-on-year growth rate, driven by fees generated from Video Accounts live streaming eCommerce transactions and modest growth in cloud services.
Other Key Financial Information for 2Q2023
EBITDA was RMB51.9 billion, up 34% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB56.8 billion, up 27% YoY.
Capital expenditures were RMB4.0 billion, up 31% YoY.
Free cash flow was RMB29.9 billion, up 34% YoY.
As at Jun 30, 2023, net cash position totalled RMB17.7 billion. Fair value of our shareholdings[3] in listed investee companies (excluding subsidiaries) totalled RMB435.4 billion (USD60.3 billion) and the carrying value of our unlisted investments was RMB347.0 billion (USD48.0 billion). During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 35.9 million shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for an aggregate consideration of approximately RMB11.2 billion.
Operating Metrics
|
As at
30 June
2023
|
As at
30 June
2022
|
Year-
on-year
change
|
As at
31 March
2023
|
Quarter-on-
change
|
(in millions, unless specified)
|
Combined MAU of Weixin
|
1,327
|
1,299
|
2 %
|
1,319
|
1 %
|
Mobile device MAU of QQ
|
571
|
569
|
0.4 %
|
597
|
-4 %
|
Fee-based VAS registered
|
241
|
235
|
3 %
|
226
|
7 %
Business Review and Outlook
Communications and Social Networks
Weixin user engagement increased healthily, benefitting from user time spent growth across Video Accounts, Mini Programs and Moments. Video Accounts total user time spent almost doubled year-on-year. Mini Programs exceeded 1.1 billion MAU, including a notable contribution from Mini Games, which represent the leading casual games platform in China, and which generate distribution and advertising revenues with high margins and platform economics.
Digital Content
Tencent Video subscriptions decreased 5% year-on-year but grew 2% quarter-on-quarter to 115 million, benefitting from our original animated series and drama series. Our music subscriptions reached 100 million in June 2023, as TME enriched offerings in terms of membership privileges and content.
Domestic Games
Our mobile and PC games’ MAU and DAU each increased year-on-year, and three of our new game launches from the past two years ranked among the top 10 mobile games by total time spent during the quarter[4]. Our evergreen titles also demonstrated vitality, such as Naruto Mobile and DnF. We have recently launched two big PC games in China, VALORANT and Lost Ark. While our Domestic Games revenue was flat year-on-year in the second quarter due to releasing less highly commercial content, we believe this was a temporary phenomenon, and that our Domestic Games revenue should resume year-on-year growth in the third quarter of 2023.
International Games
During the quarter, we saw ongoing revenue growth from PC games, such as VALORANT; signs that the post-pandemic dip in activity is moving behind us in mobile games, notably PUBG MOBILE; and positive contributions from recently released games, including Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.
Online Advertising
We outpaced the overall industry’s growth rate, which we attribute to enhancements to machine learning systems powering our advertising platform and robust demand for Video Accounts advertisements. Advertising spending on our platforms grew at a double-digit year-on-year rate from every major advertiser category, except transportation.
FinTech Services
Our commercial payment revenue increased as consumption spending grew, and our wealth management business expanded its users and aggregated customer assets. On the regulatory front, we have completed self-inspection and corresponding rectification for Tenpay, and upgraded the operational compliance capability of our payment business. We look forward to progressing our business and providing innovative services under the supportive regulatory framework.
Cloud and Other Business Services
We launched the Tencent Cloud MaaS library of models and solutions, leveraging our proprietary vector database and high-performance computing clusters. Our MaaS solutions enable enterprises in industries such as tourism and public services to develop customised large models at higher efficiency and lower cost.
For other detailed disclosure, please refer to our website https://www.tencent.com/en-us/investors.htmlhttp://www.tencent.com/ir, or follow us via Weixin Official Account (Weixin ID: Tencent_IR).
|
[3] Including those held via special purpose vehicles, on an attributable basis
|
[4] Source: by total time spent in 2Q2023, according to QuestMobile
About Tencent
Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.
Our communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.
Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated results of the Group prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain additional non-IFRS financial measures (in terms of operating profit, operating margin, profit for the period, net margin, profit attributable to equity holders of the Company, basic EPS and diluted EPS), have been presented in this press release. These unaudited non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Group’s financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, these non-IFRS financial measures may be defined differently from similar terms used by other companies.
The Company’s management believes that the non-IFRS financial measures provide investors with useful supplementary information to assess the performance of the Group’s core operations by excluding certain non-cash items and certain impact of investment-related transactions. In addition, non-IFRS adjustments include relevant non-IFRS adjustments for the Group’s major associates based on available published financials of the relevant major associates, or estimates made by the Company’s management based on available information, certain expectations, assumptions and premises.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans and growth strategies of the Company. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, some of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realised in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a lot of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
RMB in millions, unless specified
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
2Q2023
|
2Q2022
|
2Q2023
|
1Q2023
|
Revenues
|
149,208
|
134,034
|
149,208
|
149,986
|
VAS
|
74,211
|
71,683
|
74,211
|
79,337
|
Online Advertising
|
25,003
|
18,638
|
25,003
|
20,964
|
FinTech and Business Services
|
48,635
|
42,208
|
48,635
|
48,701
|
Others
|
1,359
|
1,505
|
1,359
|
984
|
Cost of revenues
|
(78,368)
|
(76,167)
|
(78,368)
|
(81,804)
|
Gross profit
|
70,840
|
57,867
|
70,840
|
68,182
|
Gross margin
|
47 %
|
43 %
|
47 %
|
45 %
|
Interest income
|
3,419
|
1,945
|
3,419
|
2,963
|
Other gains/(losses), net
|
(230)
|
4,420
|
(230)
|
944
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(8,310)
|
(7,932)
|
(8,310)
|
(7,018)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(25,419)
|
(26,233)
|
(25,419)
|
(24,642)
|
Operating profit
|
40,300
|
30,067
|
40,300
|
40,429
|
Operating margin
|
27 %
|
22 %
|
27 %
|
27 %
|
Finance costs, net
|
(3,291)
|
(1,809)
|
(3,291)
|
(2,650)
|
Share of profit/(loss) of associates and
joint ventures, net
|
1,159
|
(4,460)
|
1,159
|
80
|
Profit before income tax
|
38,168
|
23,798
|
38,168
|
37,859
|
Income tax expense
|
(11,145)
|
(4,568)
|
(11,145)
|
(11,465)
|
Profit for the period
|
27,023
|
19,230
|
27,023
|
26,394
|
Net margin
|
18 %
|
14 %
|
18 %
|
18 %
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
26,171
|
18,619
|
26,171
|
25,838
|
Non-controlling interests
|
852
|
611
|
852
|
556
|
Non-IFRS profit attributable to equity
|
37,548
|
28,139
|
37,548
|
32,538
|
Earnings per share for profit
(in RMB per share)
|
– basic
|
2.761
|
1.951
|
2.761
|
2.725
|
– diluted
|
2.695
|
1.915
|
2.695
|
2.639
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
RMB in millions, unless specified
|
Unaudited
|
2Q2023
|
2Q2022
|
Profit for the period
|
27,023
|
19,230
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures
|
424
|
292
|
Transfer of share of other comprehensive income to profit or loss upon disposal
|
(23)
|
(14)
|
Transfer to profit or loss upon disposal of financial assets at fair value through
|
(3)
|
2
|
Net gains/(losses) from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value
|
17
|
(8)
|
Currency translation differences
|
17,560
|
6,989
|
Other fair value gains, net
|
31
|
865
|
Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|
Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures
|
(743)
|
(379)
|
Net losses from changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value
|
(20,673)
|
(61,581)
|
Currency translation differences
|
2,742
|
2,219
|
(668)
|
(51,615)
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
26,355
|
(32,385)
|
Attributable to:
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
24,416
|
(32,083)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,939
|
(302)
|
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
RMB in millions, unless specified
|
Unaudited
|
2Q2023
|
1Q2023
|
2Q2022
|
EBITDA (a)
|
51,918
|
52,656
|
38,628
|
Adjusted EBITDA (a)
|
56,848
|
57,811
|
44,668
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (b)
|
38 %
|
39 %
|
33 %
|
Interest and related expenses
|
3,009
|
2,800
|
2,327
|
Net cash/(debt)/ (c)
|
17,717
|
31,508
|
(20,429)
|
Capital expenditures (d)
|
3,953
|
4,411
|
3,015
|
Note:
|
(a) EBITDA is calculated as operating profit minus interest income and other gains/(losses), net, and adding back depreciation of property, plant and equipment,
|
(b) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenues.
|
(c) Net cash/(debt) represents period end balance and is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus term deposits and others, minus borrowings and
|
(d) Capital expenditures consist of additions (excluding business combinations) to property, plant and equipment, construction in progress, investment
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
RMB in millions, unless specified
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
As at
June 30, 2023
|
As at
December 31, 2022
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
48,530
|
53,978
|
Land use rights
|
17,775
|
18,046
|
Right-of-use assets
|
20,592
|
22,524
|
Construction in progress
|
13,260
|
9,229
|
Investment properties
|
567
|
559
|
Intangible assets
|
171,952
|
161,802
|
Investments in associates
|
246,101
|
246,043
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
8,106
|
6,672
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
216,603
|
206,085
|
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
|
213,089
|
185,247
|
Prepayments, deposits and other assets
|
28,351
|
36,752
|
Other financial assets
|
7,222
|
6,987
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
29,627
|
29,882
|
Term deposits
|
25,319
|
28,336
|
1,047,094
|
1,012,142
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
2,155
|
2,333
|
Accounts receivable
|
46,172
|
45,467
|
Prepayments, deposits and other assets
|
89,777
|
76,685
|
Other financial assets
|
1,855
|
1,278
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
29,798
|
27,963
|
Term deposits
|
176,427
|
104,776
|
Restricted cash
|
4,578
|
2,783
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
139,647
|
156,739
|
Assets held for distribution
|
–
|
147,965
|
490,409
|
565,989
|
Total assets
|
1,537,503
|
1,578,131
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
|
RMB in millions, unless specified
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
As at
June 30, 2023
|
As at
December 31, 2022
|
EQUITY
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
Share capital
|
–
|
–
|
Share premium
|
56,611
|
62,418
|
Treasury shares
|
(2,224)
|
(1,868)
|
Shares held for share award schemes
|
(4,497)
|
(4,226)
|
Other reserves
|
(22,850)
|
(40,914)
|
Retained earnings
|
751,256
|
705,981
|
778,296
|
721,391
|
Non-controlling interests
|
62,520
|
61,469
|
Total equity
|
840,816
|
782,860
|
LIABILITIES
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings
|
154,079
|
163,668
|
Notes payable
|
139,840
|
148,669
|
Long-term payables
|
13,668
|
9,067
|
Other financial liabilities
|
5,095
|
5,574
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
14,369
|
12,162
|
Lease liabilities
|
17,452
|
18,424
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,320
|
3,503
|
347,823
|
361,067
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
100,103
|
92,381
|
Other payables and accruals
|
66,382
|
61,139
|
Borrowings
|
45,754
|
11,580
|
Notes payable
|
14,442
|
10,446
|
Current income tax liabilities
|
14,070
|
13,488
|
Other tax liabilities
|
4,300
|
4,698
|
Other financial liabilities
|
4,478
|
3,937
|
Lease liabilities
|
6,010
|
6,354
|
Deferred revenue
|
93,325
|
82,216
|
Dividends payable for distribution in specie
|
–
|
147,965
|
348,864
|
434,204
|
Total liabilities
|
696,687
|
795,271
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
1,537,503
|
1,578,131
RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS RESULTS
|
As
reported
|
Adjustments
|
Non-IFRS
|
RMB in millions,
unless specified
|
Share-based
compensation
|
Net (gains)/losses
|
Amortisation of
intangible assets
|
Impairment
provisions/
|
SSV &
|
Others (f)
|
Income
tax effects
|
Unaudited three months ended June 30, 2023
|
Operating profit
|
40,300
|
5,551
|
(206)
|
1,023
|
82
|
369
|
3,003
|
–
|
50,122
|
Profit for the period
|
27,023
|
6,859
|
(287)
|
2,372
|
210
|
369
|
3,002
|
(929)
|
38,619
|
Profit attributable to
equity holders
|
26,171
|
6,661
|
(162)
|
2,187
|
193
|
369
|
3,002
|
(873)
|
37,548
|
Operating margin
|
27 %
|
34 %
|
Net margin
|
18 %
|
26 %
|
Unaudited three months ended March 31, 2023
|
Operating profit
|
40,429
|
5,844
|
(658)
|
998
|
241
|
1,526
|
9
|
–
|
48,389
|
Profit for the period
|
26,394
|
7,313
|
(5,224)
|
2,271
|
1,862
|
1,526
|
9
|
(706)
|
33,445
|
Profit attributable to
equity holders
|
25,838
|
7,094
|
(5,224)
|
2,098
|
1,852
|
1,526
|
9
|
(655)
|
32,538
|
Operating margin
|
27 %
|
32 %
|
Net margin
|
18 %
|
22 %
|
Unaudited three months ended June 30, 2022
|
Operating profit
|
30,067
|
6,507
|
(5,539)
|
1,255
|
2,831
|
1,370
|
176
|
–
|
36,667
|
Profit for the period
|
19,230
|
8,439
|
(6,085)
|
2,989
|
3,189
|
1,370
|
176
|
(321)
|
28,987
|
Profit attributable to
equity holders
|
18,619
|
8,257
|
(5,968)
|
2,767
|
3,189
|
1,370
|
176
|
(271)
|
28,139
|
Operating margin
|
22 %
|
27 %
|
Net margin
|
14 %
|
22 %
|
Note:
|
(a) Including put options granted to employees of investee companies on their shares and shares to be issued under investee companies’ share-based incentive plans which can be acquired by the Group, and other incentives
|
(b) Including net (gains)/losses on deemed disposals/disposals of investee companies, fair value changes arising from investee companies, and other expenses in relation to equity transactions of investee companies
|
(c) Amortisation of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions
|
(d) Mainly including impairment provisions/(reversals) for associates, joint ventures, goodwill and other intangible assets arising from acquisitions
|
(e) Mainly including donations and expenses incurred for the Group’s Sustainable Social Value and Common Prosperity Programme (“SSV & CPP”) initiatives
|
(f) Primarily non-recurring compliance-related costs (including the fine imposed by the PBOC on Tenpay which was disclosed in our announcement dated 7 July 2023) and expenses incurred for certain litigation settlements of the Group
|
(g) Income tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments
