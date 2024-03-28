Tencent Cloud Becomes Official Provider of Multiplayer Game Servers in Palworld

Partnership with world-renowned game developer Pocketpair leverages Tencent Cloud Lighthouse, an out-of-the-box cloud server service that enhances gamers’ experience

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its collaboration with world-renowned game developer Pocketpair as the official partner providing dedicated multiplayer servers for the globally popular game Palworld. The partnership will leverage Tencent Cloud Lighthouse, an out-of-the-box cloud server service designed for lightweight scenarios, to enhance the gaming experience for players worldwide. The service is set to be delivered to Palworld players worldwide via Metastation, Tencent Cloud’s partner in Singapore.

Palworld is a monster-taming open-world survival game that can accommodate up to 32 players. The game’s world is composed of mysterious creatures known as “Pals.” Within just one month of its release, the game has already attracted over 25 million players.

Establishing dedicated multiplayer game servers allows players to customize their gaming environment to enhance the fun gaming experience of Palworld with friends and acquaintances. With Tencent Cloud Lighthouse, players can create a dedicated server in just three seconds without the need for complex configurations.

Tencent Cloud Lighthouse is a next-generation out-of-the-box Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM) product designed for lightweight scenarios. With Lighthouse, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and developers can conveniently and efficiently build websites, web applications, mini programs, mini games, e-commerce apps, cloud storage, image hosting, audio/video, and various development and testing environments in the cloud. It is more user-friendly and offers a wider range of operational scenarios compared to regular CVMs. In addition to basic cloud resources, it also provides high-bandwidth/traffic packages and integrates popular open-source software for one-click application deployment, simplifying the cloud experience.

Through this collaboration, Tencent Cloud will expand its cloud services for building dedicated multiplayer servers not only in Japan but also in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. This expansion aims to provide a better gaming experience for Palworld players worldwide.

Bluefin Zhao, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International, said, “Together with Pocketpair, Tencent Cloud hopes to continue contributing to the value creation and popularization of cloud services in the gaming industry. Building on this collaboration, Tencent Cloud also aims to continue providing high-quality cloud services to Japanese enterprises and striving to offer users the best entertainment experience.”

