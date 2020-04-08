‘Tennis at home’ – Virat Kohli challenged by Swiss maestro Roger Federer amid coronavirus lockdown

Virat Kohli and Roger Federer – When it comes to sports, there are not many names bigger than these two. While the Indian cricket captain Kohli has shattered multiple records in order to become one of the best of the current generation of cricketers, Federer has already won 20 Grand Slams to be regarded as one of the best tennis stars of all times. If there is one thing the fans know about Kohli is that he is not someone to bow out of a challenge. And now, he has been given one by the Swiss maestro Federer himself.

Also read: ‘Hitting Akhtar must be easy’ – Kaif’s son reacts to 2003 World Cup INDvPAK highlights

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, as athletes are getting accustomed to staying indoors, and training at home, Federer released a video of himself dribbling a tennis ball with his racquet on the wall. “Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

In the video, he is seen dribbling the ball on the wall multiple times, wearing completely white clothes, including a hat. He later, tagged a bunch of superstars including Kohli, to send a similar video.

The list of superstars that have been challenged, apart from Kohli, include, Toni Kroos, Gianluigi Buffon, Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka modric, Coco Gauff, Stephen Curry and WWE legend The Rock.

Also read: Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh

Meanwhile, in an earlier, video, Federer had asked the citizens to follow the guidelines issued by their local governments amid COVID-19 outbreak. “Staying active at home, very important at the moment,” the 38-year-old said. “Maybe even working on the trick shot once in a while.”

“We adapt to the new situation, and we try our best there. I keep practicing in the meantime, I go for some run later, and play some tennis against the wall, like the older days. Stay safe, everybody. Take care,” he had added.