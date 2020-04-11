Tennis star Nick Kyrgios follows through on his promise to deliver food to most in need

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has followed through on a promise to deliver food to struggling Australians after the coronavirus pandemic left thousands out of work.

Kyrgios shared a photo of boxes of food on Saturday as he did his part to help some of the thousands of families struggling financially.

‘Deliveries in progress,’ he captioned the photo.

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios (pictured with his doubles partner Amanda Anisimova) has followed through on a promise to bring food to those left struggling to pay the bills after the coronavirus pandemic left thousands out of work

His mother, Norlaila, also shared a photo on Instagram showing a huge display of food and essential household items.

‘Dining room or food distribution centre?’ She said.

On Monday, he extended a helping hand to those struggling financially as thousands are left without work as the coronavirus pandemic forces businesses to close.

‘If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough… please don’t go to sleep with an empty stomach,’ he wrote.

‘Don’t be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.

‘Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or some milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked.’

The generosity comes as more than a million Australians face being unemployed, equating to one in ten of the country’s working population of 12.5 million.

Businesses across the country have been forced to close in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without work.

This is not the first time the tennis star has offered to help struggling Australians, showing a different side to his character in the lead up to this year’s Australian Open.

He had called on the tennis world to help the victims of Australia’s bushfire crisis and triggered an appeal that raised millions of dollars.

He is the most recent tennis star to help coronavirus sufferers after Novak Djokovic last week pledged one million euros to help buy medical equipment in his home-country of Serbia.

Rafael Nadal called on Spanish athletes to help him raise 11million euros and Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss Francs to help people doing it tough in Switzerland.

Last week, thousands of newly-unemployed workers flocked to their local Centrelink offices to claim unemployment welfare.

Economists predict 814,000 Australians will be added to dole queues before the end of June.

Centrelink is rapidly recruiting an extra 5,000 staff to deal with the influx of demand.

Westpac, Australia’s second biggest bank, is now expecting the jobless rate to more than triple to 17 per cent by June, taking unemployment to levels unseen since 1932 at the height of the Great Depression.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said while the Centrelink queues are heartbreaking, the alternative is worse.

‘What we don’t want is queues for people who need a machine to help them breathe. We cannot have people queuing for intensive care beds. That will mean they will die,’ he said in Melbourne on Wednesday.

‘We’ve got to buy time … if you can stay home, you must stay home. No dinner party, no shopping trip is worth a life.’