Tere Bina teaser: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez can’t take their eyes off each other



Salman Khan’s Tere Bina song will release on May 12.

After “Pyaar Karona,” Salman Khan is back with yet another song titled “Tere Bina.” The actor shared the teaser of the song on Instagram on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The track also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, who has earlier shared the screen space with the superstar in the 2014 release Kick.

“Tere Bina” is a romantic track, which has been shot at Khan’s Panvel farmhouse in four days.

On his YouTube channel, Salman described the song as, “Life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life. With them every step is an opportunity and everyday is a new beginning.”

Earlier, Salman and Jacqueline opened up about the song in a video. While Salman said, “The kind of song it is, it was not fitting in any film, so I thought let’s release it like this,” Jacqueline shared, “We are used to shooting for songs with big productions which take weeks of prep. But for this song, we were a team of just three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting, moving props around and taking care of the makeup.”

The song has been sung by Salman himself while the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The full song will be out on May 12.

