Tere Naal song: Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval take us by surprise with this soulful, romantic single | Bollywood Life

It’s been a long time coming, but T-Series finally has a romantic song on their plate after eons. Shifting away from their staple of remixes (thankfully), the music-label giant deliver a soul-stirring original single with Tere Naal, combining the talents of Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval to good effect. While Tulsi has sung the track along with Darshan, the latter has also composed the music. Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G. Sharma have together penned the lyrics. Also Read – Nai Jaan song | Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon croon for yet another Tanishk Bagchi recreation

BL Verdict: Though not magical by any stretch, Tere Naal packs in enough of melody and soul to appeal to the romantic in you. Good job, Tulsi Kumar, Darshan Raval and team. Also Read – EXCLUSIVE! Tulsi Kumar on O Saki Saki being criticised, husband and motherhood

