Teresa Giudice Comforted by Real Housewives After Losing Her Father

Real Housewives, both present and former, from all across the franchise have been sending her comfort and kindness.

Over the weekend, she was bombarded with love and emotional support from friends and castmates.

Giacinto Giudice passed away on Friday, April 3

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I. I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy,” Teresa’s Instagram tribute to him begins.

Most remember him as Nonno

“You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us. Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno,” her tribute affirms.

He will be missed

Teresa concludes: “Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now.”

Joe Gorga

“I can’t believe he is gone The world lost an amazing man human being today,” he writes. “He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years. You will be missed every single day.”

Melissa Gorga

“You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno,” Melissa says. “They don’t make them like you anymore. Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours. Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you.”

Joe Giudice

“Thank you for setting an example for us and my girls-you’re an exemplary example. We benefited from it every day,” he addresses his late Father-in-Law. “Your [heart] and my dad are smiling in this tough time because they get to enjoy your good food and funny jokes. Cin cin”

Andy Cohen

“So sad about Nono!!!” Andy expresses. “He was a sweet patriarch to a wonderful family and a mainstay of #RHONJ. Sending all my love to @Teresa_Giudice @joegorga and the whole family.”

Margaret Josephs

“Sending all our love and prayers for your beautiful family,” Margaret told the grieving family. “I know he is reunited with his love your mother,”

Jackie Goldschneider

“Sending love and strength to your beautiful family,” Jackie affirms. “My heart is with you today.”

Jennifer Aydin

“I’m so so sorry for your loss!” Teresa’s castmate writes to her. “He was such a sweet ball of love. I’m praying for you and the girls. I’m here for you- when you’re ready,”

Dina Manzo

“Reunited with his love what a truly remarkable love story,” Dina commented. “We will miss seeing your bright smile Nonno.”

Albie Manzo

“Condolences to you and the family for your loss,” he commented to Joe.

NeNe Leakes

“Sending my condolences to you and your entire family!” NeNe expresses to Teresa. “We love you!”

Stephanie Hollman

“I am so sorry for your loss,” she tells Teresa. “I am sending you and your family so much love and prayers during this difficult time.”

Kyle Richards

“So sorry for your loss,” the RHOBH star expresses. “Thinking of you Teresa May he Rest In Peace with your Mother.”

Tamra Judge

“I’m so sorry,” the The Real Housewives of Orange County alum writes. “RIP sweet Nono.”

Frank Catania, Jr.

“Such an amazing man So sorry Teresa,” he expresses. “Will be praying for you and the Family.”

Aviva Drescher

“I am so deeply sorry,” the RHONY alum expresses.