Teresa Giudice & Her Kids: See Pics Of ‘RHONJ’ Star With Her 4 Daughters Through The Years

In honor of Teresa Giudice’s 48th birthday, we’re celebrating the ‘RHONJ’ star by looking back at the cutest pics the doting mom’s ever taken with her stunning daughters.

Teresa Giudice is a busy woman, but her top priority in life is being a mom. The 48-year-old, who celebrates her birthday May 18, is the proud parent to four gorgeous daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11. The girls, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice, have grown up in front of the cameras because of their parents’ starring roles on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And we mean literally: Audriana was only one year old when the show began in 2009! Teresa is incredibly close to her four girls, and their bond only strengthens over the years. Like any mom, she’s all about taking adorable photos of her kids, and sharing new experiences with them.

Back in December 2018, Teresa took Gia and Milania to Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden, and they had the chance to pose for photos on the red carpet before checking out the concert. The girls looked just like their mom in the adorable photos, and it seemed like they had so much fun at the event! Now that she’s older, Gia gets the chance to attend a lot of fun events with her mom, and in May 2019, they sat front row at Melissa Gorga’s Envy Fashion Show in New Jersey, as well.

Teresa has also brought some of the girls to other fashion events at New York Fashion Week over the years. They’ve taken pics on the red carpet and gotten to enjoy child-friendly fashion shows, which seemed like the perfect bonding experience for the mom and her girls!

The Giudice family has obviously been through a lot — Teresa was kept away from her daughters for almost a full year while serving a prison sentence for committing fraud in 2015. Just months after she was released in December of that year, Joe began serving his sentence for the same crime. He was released from prison a grueling three years later, in March 2019, but wasn’t freed to see his daughters. He was held in ICE custody for months before moving to Italy in October 2019, where he is still awaiting a final decision on deportation from the United States.

This has obviously been tough on the girls, especially with their parents making the decision to split. After all, it’s hard to sustain a relationship on separate continents. But with the strength of their mom, they’re all thriving! Teresa’s taken them to Italy several times to visit their father, and peppered her Instagram feed with adorable pics from the adventures.

