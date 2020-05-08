Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991).

🍿 5/5 Popcorns.

I never thought that I would love this sequel of such an iconic sci-fi movie of James Cameron. Its return was a worthy sequel of the first Terminator with double suspense and double deeper story this time. What I like about here is aside from major improvement of technology used in the effects was the characterization was expanded and developed for further understanding and the story has a better concept.

The characters are emotionally affecting and relatable – the ending sealed the depth about what humanity is all about. And while there is a nonstop actions stunts to thrill viewers, I also enjoyed its core story about the value of human life. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Edward Furlong were unforgettable trio lead here – you’ll be attached to their adventure here. Even the cyborg antagonist Robert Patrick was commendable here. This is highly recommended classic sci-fi action!

