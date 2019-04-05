Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) 4/5 Popcorns. This is the direct sequel of The Te…

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

🍿 4/5 Popcorns.

This is the direct sequel of The Terminator 1 (1984) and 2 (1991) and ignoring the subsequent sequels that came after the first 2 films. James Cameroon, the creator and director of the first 2 films return here as co-writer and producer marking his creative control to the story of Terminator franchise. The highlight of this film was the return of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger to play their original characters which is definitely serving the fans of the Terminator franchise. The story will somewhat shocked the fans but it is very much related to the first 2 sequels continuity. The run of the story feels recurring and repetitive but I would like to think that it is an ode to the original Terminator story. But what I like in this film was the thrilling nonstop action sequence blow by blow. If you are looking tense action then you’ll get served here. The story is still interesting as it unfolds a modern take on this franchise and where it will go in the future. This film is about the return of true icons of Terminator films and though its story style could have been better, this 2019 sequel is still better than those previous sequels that the creator discarded.

