Terra Jole Gives Birth! See the Precious Baby Photos!



She’s done it again, folks.



Terra Jole and her husband Joe Gnoffo welcomed their third child last Wednesday March 11, a rep for the Little Women: LA star has confirmed to People Magazine and other outlets.



Said the couple in a statement last week:



“With all of the fear surrounding us we are blessed to have the best news of our year. Our baby girl came healthy and happy through Mom’s last pregnancy.”



The child arrived to the world weighing 5 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20 inches.



Jole, of course, is referencing the frightening Covid-19 outbreak in her above message.



The baby is named Magnolia August and Joleens and her husband added the following on Friday, also citing the spreading virus and resulting nationwide shutdown:



We are tucked away safely at home and waiting for all of this to pass so we can finally introduce our friends and family to our Magnolia.



While we understand these are uncertain times, we are overjoyed to be here, a family of five!



As you can see above and below, the veteran reality star also shared some up close, personal and adorable photos of her daughter on Instagram.



Jole, meanwhile, has confirmed Magnolia is achondroplasia and “will be tested” to see if she’s also pseudoachondroplasia.



“That’s the last thing we are worried about right now though,” she tells People. “Keeping the family healthy is No. 1.”



Terra and Joe are already parents to five-year-old daughter Penny and three-year-old son Grayson.



The new mom of three is overjoyed, of course… but is also keeping fellow Little Women: LA costar Christy McGinity in her thoughts.



As previously reported, McGinity suffered a tragedy a few days ago when her newborn, Violet Eva, died two weeks after her March 6 birth.



“Our hearts are broken for Christy and her family,” Jole says. “We’re devastated for her loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child.”



For her part, Terra announced her pregnancy back in November, revealing that the third baby was a surprise to her and Joe.



“This pregnancy was not planned,” she told People at the time. “This child will forever be a blessing.”



All members of Jole’s family are little people, with Terra, Penny and Magnolia all being diagnosed with achondroplasia; while Joe has pseudoachondroplasia, as does Grayson.



“Being little may be challenging at times, but it has made us who we are today,” the Little Women cast member previously told People, concluding two years ago:



“It won’t always be easy. It won’t always be hard, but embracing dwarfism will hopefully be instilled in both of our children.”