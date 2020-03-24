Terrence McNally, Tony award-winning playwright, dies of coronavirus complications

McNally, who last year received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, died in a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, according to his publicist, Matt Polk.

He was a lung cancer survivor and had a lung disease called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Polk said.

McNally won two Tony Awards for writing the books for the musicals “Ragtime” in 1998 and “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1993.

He won two more for his plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class.”