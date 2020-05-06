Terrifying moment three construction workers are seen riding out violent Nashville storm

A wild video shows three construction workers holding onto the roof of a three-story building in Nashville after one of their colleagues fell into the structure.

Video shared by Tiffany Holt on Sunday shows the group of construction workers bracing for the intense storm.

Intense winds and big pieces of debris come flying towards the group of four, causing one of the workers to fall into the building.

‘I’m worried about them,’ Holt can be heard saying in the video as she talks about how intense the storm is with her husband.

Pieces of wood can be seen hitting the workers, but they just continue weathering the storm.

‘They were screaming. All these houses here could hear the screams,’ Holt explained to WVLT. ‘Boards off the house started flying. Gutters and trees started splitting.’

While the clip lasted just over a minute, Holt described the quickness in which the storm intensified as happening in a span of a couple seconds.

‘It was like 15 seconds, and it happened so fast. I just wanted to make sure they were OK,’ she said.

Following the storm, Holt says that she and her husband asked the men if they were fine and needed any help. She said that they were just wanting to quickly get home.

The developer working in the area said that the Boxwood drive neighborhood sits on a hill and harsher winds should be expected.

They said that the workers walked away fine.

Following the storm, Holt says that she and her husband asked the men if they were fine and needed any help