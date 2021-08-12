Tesla officially pushes back Cybertruck production to 2022

A look at the fine print on the Tesla website confirms that its futuristic Cybertruck will need more time before delivery.

The electric light-duty truck prototype was unveiled in Nov. 2019 and was supposed to go into production by the end of 2021. As recently as the end of July, the Cybertruck order page on the Tesla website noted: “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Single Motor RWD production is expected to begin in late 2022.”

But as of Saturday morning that language changed. It now states on the website: “You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022.”

The new 2022 date is likely for the dual- and tri-motor configurations. The tri-motor is the most expensive, starting at $69,900, but it offers the most range at an estimated 500 miles. The more affordable ($39,900) single-motor truck production was already slated for 2022, but could be pushed back further given the new delay.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted and talked about redesigns, supply chain issues, and manufacturing hurdles for the truck. The Cybertruck will be built at the new Tesla factory in Austin, Texas. It is still under construction, so it’s not clear when in 2022 the pickup will finally start production.

The delay hasn’t stopped a reported 1.25 million reservations (at $100 a pop and fully refundable) from flooding in for the futuristic pickup. Mashable reached out to Tesla for clarification on the timing change and we’ll update this story if we hear back.