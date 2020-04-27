Texas Governor Announces Movie Theaters Can Re-Open Starting This Friday

Texas is planning to reopen movie theaters starting this week, Variety reports.

Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement that movie theaters, alongside museums, restaurants, and retail stores have been given the all clear to re-open, at only 25% capacity.

“This is permission to open, not a requirement,” the governor shared.

However, while those businesses are given permission to re-open, others like barber shops, hair salons, bars and gyms would not be allowed to reopen just yet.

The site also revealed that big theater chains like AMC, Cinemark and others are not expected to restart business until at least July.

AMC just recently released a statement about their timeline in re-opening theaters across the country.