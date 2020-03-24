Texas Lt. Governor suggests the elderly should risk their lives to save the economy

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, forcing people to stay in their homes and causing an economic downturn, Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, joined Tucker Carlson Tonight where he made headlines by suggesting we get back to our normal lives to save the economy even at great risk to the country’s senior citizens. Patrick, who turns 70 next week, believes it up to older Americans to take that risk.

“Tucker, no one reached out to me and said, ‘As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’ And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” Patrick said, later adding, “My message is, let’s get back to work. Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70 plus, we’ll take care of ourselves.”

Patrick’s suggestion was not well received.

How noble of Dan Patrick. We can die but he will live on. Lol I can’t believe I’m in America anymore. Sheer madness. Our leaders see us as ATM machines and nothing more. Wake up everyone — Jim Jax Media Network (celebs, writers, & sports) (@JimJaxMedia) March 24, 2020

And though the mortality rate for seniors is much higher than for others, Patrick believes it’s worth it to stem the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“Our biggest gift we give to our country, and our children and our grandchildren, is the legacy of our country,” Patrick said. “And right now that is at risk, and I feel like, as the president said, the mortality rate is so low, do we have to shut down the whole country for this?”

Patrick said he believes that a lot of grandparents feel the same.

Patrick also believes the country will collapse if we shut down for more than three months, and when asked if that would be worse than dying, he said that it was. However, Patrick didn’t suggest that everyone go back to work immediately, just that it happens sooner rather than later, and that he’d trust President Trump to make that decision.

Earlier in the day, Trump showed signs of growing impatience with coronavirus-related shutdowns, saying he’s “not looking at months.”

For the latest news on the evolving coronavirus outbreak, follow along here. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC and WHO’s resource guides.

