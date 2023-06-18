Tezza Academy Expands to Bridge IT Skills Gap and Foster Brain Gain – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Tezza Academy is at the forefront of expanding its training programs to accommodate more aspiring IT professionals.

With its successful free tuition and residency program gaining traction, the Academy aims to empower young Nigerians with high-end IT skills, ensuring job placements upon completion of the three-month intensive training.

This initiative not only enhances Nigeria’s Global Value Chains (GVCs) but also positions the country as a leading human capital export nation, rivalling populous countries like China and India.

Roland Omoresemi who is the visionary behind Tezza Academy emphasizes that its sustainability and success depends on strong collaborations.

Tezza Academy in Lagos (Nigeria)

By forging partnerships and delivering skill sets required across sectors locally and globally, the Academy aims to create a future where its trainees are absorbed into client sites, effectively addressing the unemployment and employability challenges in the country.

Tezza Academy’s commitment to addressing the brain drain syndrome, locally known as the “jakpa syndrome,” is a driving force behind its mission.

Jide Modele, a partner at Tezza, proudly shares,

“At Tezza Academy, we tackle the drain of highly skilled IT professionals (jakpa) by discovering, equipping, and training self-motivated youths in conjunction with our global partners in specialized IT disciplines.”

Thus, by retaining talented individuals and providing them with cutting-edge IT skills and opportunities, the Academy seeks to transform the brain drain into brain gain. This approach not only contributes to the improvement of Nigeria’s GVCs but also helps build a sustainable ecosystem for the country’s technological growth.

Founded in November 2020 as Tezza Boot Camp, the Academy has experienced remarkable growth since its inception. Led by its visionary founder, Roland Omoresemi, Tezza Academy offers a comprehensive curriculum encompassing cutting-edge technologies, industry best practices, and essential soft skills training.

This holistic approach prepares trainees for diverse local and global opportunities, equipping them to excel in the dynamic IT industry.

The Academy’s ambitious goals align with a notable PWC report titled “Nigerian Brain Exports: The Optimal Path to Growing the Nigerian Economy.” The report highlights the potential for Nigeria to capture 17% of global programming and software development jobs, generating an estimated $50 billion in earnings for Nigerians. Tezza Academy sees itself as a key player in realizing this vision by benchmarking its IT skill-building programs against global standards and fostering collaboration with various stakeholders, including the government.

Tezza Academy in Lagos (Nigeria)

Roland Omoresemi also emphasizes the importance of equipping young Nigerians with the tools they need to thrive in the global market.

“Part of the agenda is to make them IT consultants while remaining rooted in their homeland,” Omoresemi explains. By nurturing local talent and fostering a sense of pride in their Nigerian identity, the Academy aims to build a skilled workforce that contributes to both local and global markets.

Tezza Academy’s success stories serve as testaments to its effectiveness. Jide Modele, a partner at Tezza, proudly shares, “Every single one who went through that first class has actually been placed at a client site. All of them have been fully engaged, and all of them were engaged even before they graduated from the academy.” This impressive track record demonstrates the Academy’s commitment to ensuring trainees’ successful integration into the industry, enabling them to make meaningful contributions from the outset.

Beyond closing the skills gap, Tezza Academy envisions bolstering Nigeria’s entire value chain within the digital economy. By connecting stakeholders and fostering industry collaborations, the Academy widens the pipeline for skillful job placements across sectors such as oil and gas, healthcare, education, fintech, telecommunications, and more.

Jide Modele emphasizes,

“The core objectives of our curriculum are to develop thought leaders and Subject Matter Experts in our areas of specialization for our clients globally.” This collaborative approach ensures that highly trained professionals find opportunities in prominent organizations like Dangote Refinery, Zenith Bank, MTN, and others within and beyond Nigeria.

Furthermore, Tezza Academy recognizes that its initiative extends beyond skill development. Adequate and affordable accommodation, as well as essential infrastructure like stable electricity and internet access, are critical factors in retaining highly skilled professionals. The Academy is actively working on providing decent accommodation for graduates who complete the three-month program, allowing them to work at client sites for Tezza over the following two years while enjoying a supportive environment.

Tezza Academy’s roadmap includes continuous improvement and an unwavering commitment to developing highly skilled professionals across multiple domains.

By addressing the current skill gap in Nigeria and anticipating future needs, the Academy aims to build a highly competent technology team in the country. Through its comprehensive programs, Tezza Academy nurtures talent, addresses social challenges, and creates opportunities for young Nigerians to practice their trade locally with stability and confidence.

In conclusion, Tezza Academy stands as a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s technological growth and human capital development. With its expansion plans, collaborative approach, and commitment to excellence, the Academy invites the government’s support and partnership in driving Nigeria’s progress as a leading player in the global IT industry.







Advertisements







