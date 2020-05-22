Thai King Rama X’s son lives a life of ‘loneliness and rejection’ in German villa

The son of Thai King Rama X lives just down the road from his father in Germany but his life is one of loneliness in a gilded cage the little prince cannot escape from, it has been claimed.

According to German newspaper Bild, the little Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, 15, lives in a villa with a pool and a view over a lake, with two dozen servants.

Meanwhile his father, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, is said to be self-isolating in a four-star Alpine hotel accompanied by a harem of 20 concubines with military ranks.

His ‘sex soldiers’ are said to be assembled as a military unit called the SAS like Britain’s special forces – with the same motto, ‘who dares wins’.

Little Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, 15, (pictured) lives in a villa with a pool and a view over a lake, with two dozen servants

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida during their wedding ceremony in Bangkok in May last year. According to tradition, the King has a semi-divine status and must be seated higher than those around him

The prince was born on 29th April, 2005, as Dipangkorn Rasmijoti Sirivibulyarajakumar in Bangkok.

His mother, Princess Srirasmi, 48, was the third wife of the Thai king, and was reportedly chased out of court after they divorced in 2014.

She received a severance payment of £4.57 million – while also waiving custody of her son.

According to Bild, the teenager has had no contact with his mother since then.

His father, Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn, 67, also known as Rama X, reportedly lives 40 miles away from his son.

The Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in southern Germany where the King of Thailand is staying during the lockdown while other guests are kept out because of the pandemic

He is allegedly staying in the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in the southern German state of Bavaria, where he is self-isolating during the coronavirs pandemic and allegedly enjoys ‘orgies with his 20 concubines.’

Vajiralongkorn and his entourage have reportedly booked out the whole fourth floor which includes a ‘pleasure room’ and is decked out with ‘treasures and antiques’ from Thailand.

A former palace employee, who has not been named, told Bild: ‘Dipangkorn is autistic. That was definitely the reason why he came to Germany.

‘Maha Vajiralongkorn is ashamed of his son’s developmental disorder. In Thailand he is also called Mara, the equivalent of Satan in Buddhism.’

One of the suites available in the hotel where the king is said to be staying

A room inside the Alpine hotel – which says it is not accepting bookings during the pandemic, but has a king and his entourage staying on the fourth floor

As the King’s only legitimate son and thus the heir to the throne, Dipangkorn has been removed from the public eye and is on a ‘development program’, according to the German publication.

Rama X has reportedly been living in Germany since 2007.

Dipangkorn has been attending the Waldorf School in Wolfratshausen since 2011. He is said to speak German, with a Bavarian accent, better than he does Thai.

Human rights journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, 49, told Bild: ‘After the king’s death, Dipangkorn will probably become Rama XI. But Sirindhorn, the king’s sister, or his daughter Bajrakitiyabha will rule.’

Until then, the little prince reportedly continues to live in Feldafing, an affluent Bavarian neighbourhood overlooking Lake Starnberg.