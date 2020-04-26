Thala Ajith birthday special: Veeram actor has a request straight from the heart for all his fans | Bollywood Life

With not more than a handful of days remaining for Thala Ajith’s birthday, his fans are no doubt gearing up in excitement to celebrate their favourite actor’s birthday with the usual pomp and vigour that they annually do albeit from behind the safety of a keyboard given the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic in effect. The superstar’s fans have planned to trend the HBD Thala Ajith hashtag at number one on Twitter and other social-media platforms on the superstar’s birthday, and have also planned to release a common DP for his special day, which other celebrities have also been requested to use. Also Read – Week that was South: Release Date Thala Ajith’s Valimai first look, Mahesh Babu collaborates with Shraddha Kapoor for Parasuram’s next

However, given the current situation in the country amidst lockdown, Ajith Kumar is not keen for a common DP to be released in his name on his birthday, which has been conveyed by fellow actor and his self-professed fan, Aadhv Kannaadasan, who was also one of the celebrities asked to release the common DP. Also Read – #THALABDayCarnivalBegins: Thala Ajith fans storm Twitter with less than a week left for the superstar’s birthday

With permission from Ajith’s office, Aadhv Kannaadasan tweeted from his official handle: “Dear Thala Fans Got a call from Ajith sir’s office requesting not to have any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during Corona. It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words! Asked if i can tweet this and explain .. they said yes pls.. you can do that and tell them. Let us all wish everyone a healthy life during this pandemic. Thala was kind enough to request us so let us respect his words! Thank you all” Also Read – Throwback to when Thala Ajith took a 650 km ride from Hyderabad to Chennai on his Valimai bike — view pic

Dear #Thala Fans

Got a call from #Ajith sir’s office requesting not to hav any common DP for his bday and celebrate it during #Corona It was his personal request! As a fan and as a fellow actor & human would like to respect his words! @Thalafansml @ThalaFansClub @SureshChandraa — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) April 26, 2020

Well, if a superstar himself is requesting something from his fans, it’s only fitting that a true fans respect his wish.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.