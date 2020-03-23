Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Trailer to be out on THIS date | Bollywood Life

Many Thalapathy Vijay fans have been waiting for the actor’s Master to come out. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, everything had come to a standstill. The makers cannot wait for the coronavirus situation to end and release the trailer for the fans. As per a source close to the development of the thriller film, the makers are planning to drop the trailer soon. Yes, you read that right. Master makers are planning to release the trailer of the film in just two days, that is, 25th March 2020.

As per the reports, the makers and the whole cast and crew of Master will release the trailer on their respective social handles on Wednesday at 5 pm sharp. Isn’t that amazing? The reports further state that the team would soon make an official announcement of the same once the curfew situation is dealt with. Coming back to the film, the trailer has some high expectations as it stars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, two of the most celebrated stars in the South industry.

Meanwhile, earlier the trailer was supposed to release on 22nd March, that is, Sunday, the day on which PM Modi had announced janta curfew. Earlier, Master was to be released on 9th April 2020 but was postponed owing to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Talking about the film, Thalapathy Vijay plays John Durairaj aka JD Master. It stars Vijay Sethupathi the lead antagonist, the notorious gangster Bhavani. Coming back to the coronavirus, it is highly contagious and has symptoms like cold, fever, cough, headaches, to list a few. Coronavirus is a family of viruses that have been attacking human systems resulting in death. It is a contact transmission disease hence, quarantine emergencies have been called for.