‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’: Google Doodle Brings New Series to Honour Doctors, Medical Workers

The world is undergoing a global pandemic and the people who are tackling with the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline include doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. As a mark of gratitude, the search giant has come up with a doodle to express it.

On hovering on the doodle, a text that reads, “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you” appears. Further, there is an animated heart emoji that jumps on each letter of ‘Google’.

Further, this series of doodle recognises the efforts that are being made by various human resources that are helping the world the disease. The series that started on April 6 began with thanking public health workers and the scientific community.

On its official page, Google informed the purpose of the series stating, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Over the coming weeks, we’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines”.

Till now the series has expressed gratitude towards those working in emergency services, custodial and sanitation services, farmers, doctor, nurses and medical workers.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to microblogging site Twitter to share the GIF of the doodle. He said, “Starting today, we’re launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today’s doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community – on behalf of all of us, thank you”.