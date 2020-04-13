Thank you coronavirus helpers: Google Doodle series thanks frontline workers of Covid-19

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 18 lakh people around the world and, doctors, healthcare professionals, medical staff and researchers in the scientific community at the frontline of the pandemic have gone above and beyond the line of duty to provide care for patients. And recognising this heroic act, last week Google’s last Google Doodle was a simple yet moving ode to the healthcare workers around the world who are working tirelessly at the frontlines to battle COVID-19. And the company is now continuing this appreciation of all the coronavirus helpers with a series of Google Doodles over the next two weeks. The series coincides with National Public Health Week in the United States.

In a statement on their website, Google wrote, “This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19 — from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available.”

The Doodle today was dedicated to all the healthcare professionals who are at the forefront of the battle against the deadly coronavirus. The ‘e’ of Google was dressed in medical scrubs and the doodle features a heart being sent over to it. The hover text read, “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you”.

However, these aren’t the only heroes that will be honoured via Google Doodles, the company also wrote, “Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic.”

Since there are two weeks worth of doodles, Google is following the same template for the series, where the “G” sends love, appreciation and respect to a different themed (doctor, farmer, etc) “e” at the end.

Here are some of the Google Doodles from the series:

On April 6, the Google Doodle was an ode to the hard work of public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community

The most significant frontline workers: Doctors, nurses, and medical workers were honoured via Google Doodle.

On April 8, emergency services workers including those working in the Fire Department and Police were honoured via Google Doodle.

On April 9, the Google Doodle paid an ode to custodial and sanitation workers.

On April 10, farmworkers and farmers were appreciated for tirelessly working to ensuring there is food on our tables.

Paying an ode to grocery workers who fearlessly stay out while the whole world is in lockdown, ensuring that every household gets what it needs.

Over 180 countries have been affected by the novel coronavirus which was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019. As of April 13, the global coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than one lakh lives around the world, and the number of positive cases has crossed 8,000 in India, with close to 300 deaths.

For the uninitiated, a Google Doodle is the temporary, customised alteration to the Google logo on the homepage of the website to commemorate a person, day, event or achievement. The first-ever Google Doodle was designed by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin (in order to let users know of their absence in case the servers crashed) and paid tribute to the 1998 edition of the long-running annual Burning Man event in Black Rock City, Nevada. Until 2001, an outside contractor designed all of the following Google Doodles, and then Larry Page and Sergey Brin asked their public relations officer Dennis Hwang to design a logo for Bastille Day. Since then, a team of employees called Doodlers have organized, designed and published the Doodles.

