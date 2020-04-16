Thank You Coronavirus Helpers: Google’s Latest Doodle Honours Food Service Workers’ Tireless Efforts

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers | Google on Thursday honoured food service workers for their tireless efforts across the world at the time of coronavirus pandemic. Thursday’s illustration is part of Google’s doodle “Thank You Coronavirus Helpers” series to recognise the unsung heroes during the pandemic: the essential service providers. With the tagline, “Thank You: Food Service Workers”, the doodle depicted an endearing animated figure cooking food, while managing packages for deliveries simultaneously.

On Monday, Google had said it would continue the “Thank You” series over the next two weeks. On Wednesday, Google doodle thanked and honoured the efforts put in by those working in the packaging, shipping and delivery sector.

The search engine giant said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines.”

Further, this series of doodle recognises the efforts that are being made by various human resources that are helping the world the disease. The series that started on April 6 began with thanking public health workers and the scientific community.

So far, the series has expressed gratitude towards those working in emergency services, custodial and sanitation services, farmers, doctor, nurses and medical workers.

‘Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to microblogging site Twitter to share the GIF of the doodle. He said, “Starting today, we’re launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today’s doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community – on behalf of all of us, thank you”.