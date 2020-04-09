‘That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time’: Harbhajan Singh relives 2011 WC memories



Sachin Tendulkar celebrates India’s World Cup victory, lifted by Yusuf Pathan and Virat Kohli. (AP/File Photo)

India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has always described winning the 2011 World Cup as the best moment of his cricketing career. The scenes of fellow teammates lifting the legendary cricketer on their shoulders at the Wankhede Stadium after their World Cup triumph was also voted as the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

Describing the scenario after the victory, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said the players were least bothered about the sorroundings, allowing their emotions to take full control over them.

He also spoke how the seniormost member of the unit, Tendulkar enjoyed the moment, stating that he saw the legend dance for the first time.

“That day I saw Sachin Tendulkar dancing for the first time, for the first time he didn’t care about people around him and he was enjoying with everyone which I will always remember,” Harbhajan said while speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Cricket Connected’ show.

“I remember sleeping with my medal on that night, when I woke up, I had the medal on me and it felt great,” he added.

Harbhajan also revealed that it was the first time he cried in front of everyone.

“It was something that we dreamed together, it was just coming through and it was an unbelievable feeling. I still get those goosebumps when I think about those moments. Lifting the World Cup was really something special and it was probably the first time I cried in front of everyone. That feeling was overwhelming, I didn’t know how to react,” Harbhajan added.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more than this. Winning the World Cup is the proudest moment of my life. Thanks to my team-mates. Without them, nothing would have happened. I couldn’t control my tears of joy.”

