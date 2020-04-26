That I broke into Indian team through IPL is a myth: Jasprit Bumrah



Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013 and made his India debut in 2016. (File Photo/AP)

Jasprit Bumrah said on Sunday the notion that he broke through to the India team by virtue of his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is wrong. He said that it was through his performances in domestic cricket after his IPL debut that he made it into international cricket.

Speaking on an Instagram Live session with Yuvraj Singh, Bumrah said on Sunday, “That I made it to the Indian team by my performances in the IPL is a myth. 2013 is when I came into the IPL (for Mumbai Indians) then 2013, 2014, 2015 I was not playing regularly. I did well in (Vijay) Hazare and in domestic circuit then I came into the Indian team in 2016.”

Yuvraj Singh told Bumrah that he has the potential to be the No.1 ranked bowler in all formats. “Your focus should be on being the No.1 bowler in all formats for the next two years,” he told Bumrah, also calling him one of the nicest and most mature guys in the side.

Agreeing with Yuvraj that the longer formats are more important for him, Bumrah said, “Bowlers come up to me and say ODI T20 thik hai (ODIs, T20I is okay). But they forget, Tests make you a complete cricketer,” Bumrah said during an Instagram chat with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut in 2016 with a Test call-up coming in 2018. The 26-year old is now regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

“You have to play Test cricket to survive in the long run,” he added.

