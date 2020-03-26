That’s the Spirit!

Norwegian Cruise Line’s most famous ship revamped

The finishing touches are being applied in Marseille, France to Norwegian Spirit – the cruise ship which has undergone an extensive $100 m renovation.

According to Norwegian Cruise Line, the fleet’s stalwart vessel entered dry dock in January to be revitalised with 14 new venues, additional staterooms and an expanded Mandara Spa. New complimentary dining venues introduced include a main dining room, new 24-hour eateries and new bars.

Making their debut are Bliss Ultra Lounge and Spinnaker Lounge, which features the Humidor Cigar Lounge. Splash Academy, the children’s waterpark, is being replaced with an adults-only retreat, a daytime lounge featuring two new hot tubs and a dedicated bar. Mandara Spa will double in size to nearly 650 square m and include a relaxation area with heated loungers, a new Jacuzzi room, a sauna, steam room and water therapy experience.

“As we continue to introduce new innovative ships to our fleet, we are committed to ensuring that the experiences our guests have come to enjoy are available on even our most storied ships,” said Andy Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to reinvigorate Norwegian Spirit so that she continues to provide lasting memories for guests as they sail to some of the most exotic destinations around the world.”

The rehabilitated ship will be the first in the company’s 16-strong fleet to visit Bali, Jakarta and Surabaya, Indonesia; Beppu, Kumamoto, Nagoya and Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; and Yangon, Myanmar. Following two, 20-day exotic expeditions exploring Greece, Israel, Egypt and Abu Dhabi from Rome; and Seychelles, Madagascar and South Africa from Dubai; she will offer a series of destination-rich voyages to Southeast Asia, China and Japan from Singapore; Hong Kong, China; and Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan.

Photo: The Norwegian Spirit in Japan