The ‌Lion King: The remake of the 1994 masterpiece is visually stunning but lac…

The ‌Lion King:

The remake of the 1994 masterpiece is visually stunning but lacks the soul of the original. The movie begins with an amazing view of a realistic African jungle, soon after the film is fallen apart by a lifeless narration of the story. Certain beautiful scenes in the original were chopped off. While the characterization of Rafiki 🐒 and Timon were better, the Zazu and hyenas were poor. Voice of Scar was not even fitting in. The humour and laziness of hyenas were reshaped to be cunning and violent.

When the movie was descending to a bland experience, it is saved by the arrival of the Timon and Pumba. The timely comedy after that revives the rest of the movie. Seth Rogen who voiced Pumba 🐗 has done a fantastic job, so is the Timon. And the improved third act gives a satisfying ending while answering a few obvious questions the original movie could not answer well. Jon favreau’s direction did not make much impact like in his successful Jungle book remake.

Nonetheless, without the burden of expectation, Lion King (2019) is a good watch and a story which every generation should cherish.

Language: English

Release: July 2019

Date: 23-July-2019

