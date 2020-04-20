The 10 Most Fascinating Cultures Around the World;

Rich and distinct culture stretch from country to country, throughout the world; people speak a variety of languages, practice numerous religions some based on diverse cultures.

The culture of some countries centers on historical background that can be found in each art, music, dressing and oral literature of the citizens.

Every country has customs and traditions that are unique to their culture. These customs and traditions have been woven into our everyday life and also become a part of whom we are, and what we have become.

That some counties have the best cultures in the world cannot be emphasized as there is no country without its own unique culture, though there are countries that have very intriguing cultures.

Below is list of 10 countries with some of the most captivating cultures in the world.

SUDAN

Sudan is located in Africa, South of Egypt, and in the Middle Ages, Arabs named the area that is present-day Sudan “Bilad al-Sudan,” or “land of the black people.”

The Northern part of this country consists primarily of Arab Muslims, whereas the South is largely black African, and non Muslims. They both have their own unique culture and traditions.

For instance, one of the interesting cultures of the Latuka tribe in Sudan is a tradition of suitors kidnapping the women they’re interested in marrying, after doing this; they will go back to their families to ask for their blessings. They still practice this tradition till date.

JAPAN

Japan has very fascinating culture unlike any other country in the world. Their culture has many interesting and unique aspect, both modern and traditional, ranging from their performing arts, fashion Geisha and cuisine.

One of the fascinating tradition in Japan is Hina Nagashi or doll floating, it is a rare ceremony where traditional Japanese dolls are been floated out to sea or down a river.

It was historically believed that bad luck could be transferred from children into the dolls and cast out to sea. This ceremony is still performed on Girls Day in Japan at several shrines.

BRAZIL

Brazil is known for been multi-racial resulting in a diverse, colorful and unique culture that shows the ethnic and cultural mixing of indigenous people with Europeans and Africans. The Portuguese colonization, European immigration and slavery led to its complex and fascinating culture.

The popular culture of the Brazil is its colorful festivals and celebrations. The most famous festival celebrated throughout Brazil is called Carnival. The festival celebrated across the nation is connected to the beginning of Lent period observed by Christians, it usually starts on the Friday before Ash Wednesday and holds for 5 days.

Each city in Brazil celebrates Carnival in its own unique way, but typically the streets are usually filled with music and dance parades, ornate costumes and opulent decorations during the celebration. Tourist look forward to this festival and troop in to experience it.

KOREA

Korea is highly influenced by Chinese and Japanese culture which is seen as Confucianism. Korea is primarily composed of one race which is Asian. It has a unique one culture, cloth, and food that separate them from countries nearby Korea.

One of Korea’s unique cultures is the Baek-il, it is a celebration done on the 100th day after a child’s birth, and it is a significant milestone according to Korean culture.

Back in the day, it was common for babies to pass away due to sickness and poor living conditions, the celebration was meant for babies who survived after 100 days of the difficult period. It became a culture and many Koreans still practice it.

INDIA

The India culture is solely influenced by the Dharmic religions, which are Buddhism, Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism, but the most practiced is Hinduism, and many traditions and practices from Hinduism have become important parts of Indian culture.

One of the things that makes India culture incredible is the love exhibited by families and neighbors. A festival or a celebration is never constrained to a family or a home.

The whole community or neighborhood is involved in bringing liveliness to the occasion, which makes it colorful and beautiful. Similarly, in times of sorrow, neighbors and friends play an important part in easing out the grief.

CHINA

Chinese culture is known as divinely inspired, and is the only culture in the world to have a continuous recorded history of 5,000 years.

Taoism and Buddhism have left a concerted and lasting impression on Chinese culture and tradition. China is very rich and diverse in culture; it is also prominent in martial arts, arts and craft, and several festivals.

One of these festivals is the Dragon boat festival it is a traditional festival which is full of superstitions, and was said to originate from dragon worship, the festival has long been a traditional holiday in China.

On May 20th 2006 it was selected into the first batch of National Intangible Cultural Heritage items, and on October 30th 2009 it was added to the UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

NIGERIA

Nigeria is a diverse multiethnic country with over 500 languages that has made it rich and distinct in culture. While there are a number of different religions practiced in Nigeria, the majority of the population is either Christian or Muslim

Nigeria has many interesting cultures and traditions, one of which is the Omugwo, and it is really significant among the Igbos, but also widely practiced across other Nigerian tribes.

After a mother gives birth to her baby, her mother-in-law comes to the home to take care of the new mother and her baby. The nursing mother is not required to lift a finger as everything is done for her, including bathing the baby, massaging the new mother’s tummy, performing household chores, cooking special meals and so on for a period of three months.

Another popular culture among Nigerians is the Naming ceremony on the 7th day of birth.

EGYPT

Egypt is part of the earliest civilizations. Its culture has been affected by many other cultures and ethnic groups who either lived in or invaded the country, creating multiculturalism among the people of Egypt.

Dating back to the time of Pharaoh Thousands of years ago, Egypt has been home for beautiful and mysterious stories. The country has a rich history and culture.

One of the interesting traditions they still practice is the drumming El Hon, People usually use el hons to mince garlic.

When a new baby is seven days old, family and friends celebrate with guests singing for the baby and the parents distributing sweets. It is a tradition to drum a metal hon and make a loud noise while making statements to the baby like “always listen to your mom and not your dad” or “Love your grandparents more than your uncles”.

Drumming el hon next to the baby’s ear makes it accustomed to noise. Some people believe that the baby follows the statements they say in its ears, and applies them in their later life.

MEXICO

Mexico is the third-largest country in Latin America. Mexico is home to “the world’s largest population of Spanish speakers and it has made a large cultural imprint in Latin America and beyond.

Mexico has a captivating cultural heritage. It’s no wonder tourist flock into the country to appreciate their culture and artifacts.

One of the interesting cultures of Mexicans is throwing quinceañera parties for their daughter’s 15th birthday. It is a well-known cultural custom; it is an undeniably prevalent event on many Mexican’s social calendar. It usually involves religious rituals and princess dresses.

ITALY

Italy is a very fascinating country with great culture. It was also the center of the Roman Empire and Republic. Florence, Rome, and Venice- Italy have some of the greatest cities in the world.

Their culture is quite unique, and one of these is the Volo dell’Angelo, which means the flying angel. It is a staple feature to the Carnevale festivities which is observed every year.

Each year, a different woman is selected to be the “angel”, who has the honor of dressing up in a lavish, beautiful costume, being strapped onto a harness, and then flying down across the Piazza San Marco over the heads of thousands of on looking people. It is still practiced till date.

What do you think about these different cultural differences? The world has become a global village here are 3 of the most popular languages around the world besides English.