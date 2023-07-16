The 11th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation held in Nanning, China

BEIJING, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRIOnline:

On the morning of July 13, 2023, the 11th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation (China-ASEAN Innovation Forum) commenced in Nanning, China. The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and organized by the Department of Science and Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Center.

This year, the China-ASEAN Innovation Forum included a series of exchanges aimed at deepening the relationship between China and ASEAN countries in the areas of technology transfer, innovation, entrepreneurship and science popularization, among other areas of growing importance. The 2023 China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was launched to foster the transformation of collaborative innovation achievements into practical applications. The event also featured the unveiling of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Cooperation Initiative for ASEAN, a program focusing on the development and governance of AI technologies in both regions. The forum called on all countries to establish an effective mechanism of cooperation for joint engagement in research and development (R&D) projects, talent exchanges and training programs. Additionally, the China-ASEAN Science Popularization Exchange and Cooperation Work Plan was introduced to develop and share reputable science popularization resources, while enhancing international exchanges and collaborations in this field.

This year’s event, themed “Sharing Science and Technology for a Better Home”, focuses mainly on AI and healthcare. It takes place from July 12 to 15 and includes the opening ceremony and the main forum, the 5th ASEAN Plus Three (10+3) Young Scientists Forum, the first China-ASEAN AI Cooperation Forum, the China-ASEAN International Forum on Innovation and Cooperation for Sustainable Development and the China-ASEAN Technology Matchmaking Session. The forum’s organizers will also host the Exhibition on Advanced Technologies of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in September, supporting the creation of a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

SOURCE CRIOnline

