The 12 Best All-Black Sneakers to Buy Right Now

Let me clue you in on a little secret, youngblood. The all-white sneaker might get a lot of shine in all those trusty spring style round-ups you’re probably reading right about now, but its cooler cousin, the all-black sneaker, is easily (dare I say it?) an equally solid bet. In a sea of simple white options, the all-black sneaker is a subtly-transgressive silhouette that’s way less likely to get scuffed, stained, and scratched the second you waltz out of the store, which, in turn, means you don’t have to walk on tenterhooks for, like, the first month you wear ’em with a bottle of cleaning solution and a microfiber towel on-hand while you wait for some poor, unsuspecting bystander to accidentally sully your pristine uppers.

I have a close friend who used to be so anal about keeping his sneakers clean walking anywhere with him after he got a new pair was an exercise in patience, inevitably involving him bending down to brush off even the faintest hint of dirt every fifteen minutes or so before I had to sneak up behind him and stomp on ’em to get it over with already. Buy yourself some black sneakers, bro. Ain’t nobody got time for that.

Cop a pair of all-black sneakers and borrow some of the style’s reputation to add a much-needed dose of (the right type of) danger to your daily fits. This isn’t a phase, Mom! This is who I am.