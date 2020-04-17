The 12 Best All-Black Sneakers to Buy Right Now
Let me clue you in on a little secret, youngblood. The all-white sneaker might get a lot of shine in all those trusty spring style round-ups you’re probably reading right about now, but its cooler cousin, the all-black sneaker, is easily (dare I say it?) an equally solid bet. In a sea of simple white options, the all-black sneaker is a subtly-transgressive silhouette that’s way less likely to get scuffed, stained, and scratched the second you waltz out of the store, which, in turn, means you don’t have to walk on tenterhooks for, like, the first month you wear ’em with a bottle of cleaning solution and a microfiber towel on-hand while you wait for some poor, unsuspecting bystander to accidentally sully your pristine uppers.
I have a close friend who used to be so anal about keeping his sneakers clean walking anywhere with him after he got a new pair was an exercise in patience, inevitably involving him bending down to brush off even the faintest hint of dirt every fifteen minutes or so before I had to sneak up behind him and stomp on ’em to get it over with already. Buy yourself some black sneakers, bro. Ain’t nobody got time for that.
Cop a pair of all-black sneakers and borrow some of the style’s reputation to add a much-needed dose of (the right type of) danger to your daily fits. This isn’t a phase, Mom! This is who I am.
OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
A skate-rat staple with a few strategically-placed suede inserts to add some instant oomph.
Ozweego Shoes
Pro tip: If you’re trying to make a chunkier sneaker look slightly more refined, blacking out all the details is the best way to go.
A$AP Nast Jack Purcell Chukka Sneakers
A classic sneaker upgraded to chukka form with some sweet flame details so subtle they’d make Guy Fieri blush.
Air Max 90 Sneaker
And speaking of classics, there’s few sneakers around with the storied pedigree of the Air Max 90, and an all-black colorway only makes it look all the more street-ready.
Air Max 97
Not a fan of the AM90? Say less, king. The Swoosh still has you covered.
Knitted Sneakers
The reigning Dark Lord of fashion lends his signature eye for detail to a pair of runners that even novice Rick stans can appreciate.
Royale Sneaker
If you’re going to name your sneaker brand Greats, your sneakers better be, ah, good enough to back it up. Thankfully, Greats more than lives up to its name.
Ultraboost 20 Shoes
The overnight internet sensation, back in black.
Limited-Edition XT-6 ADV Sneakers
The fashion crowd’s favorite sneaker in the fashion crowd’s favorite shade.
Original Achilles Sneaker
The OG “elevated sneaker” (before “elevated sneakers” were a bona fide thing) in a sleek-as-hell all-black version.
Replica Sneakers
A riff on the classic German Army Trainer, courtesy of the Maison that Margiela built.
