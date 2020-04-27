The 12 Best Places to Buy Eyeglasses Online

If you’re jonesing for just a little bit of retail therapy right about now (as a treat?) shopping online can feel like a godsend. It’s also one of best ways to support the brands you want to make it through the lockdown, and stock up on necessities (or “necessities”) without ever changing into a pair of hard pants. Luckily, it’s never been easier to track down all the creature comforts of pre-pandemic life, provided you know where to look, and if you’re in the market for a new pair of glasses the internet’s got you covered.

Are we at the point yet where we’re all desperately craving any sort of physical interaction we can get, including the types we used to avoid like the plague? I typically put off buying a new pair of glasses for as long as possible until I’m basically stumbling around half-blind in desperate need of a different prescription, but faced with the reality of an actual fucking plague the idea of taking a leisurely stroll around the carefully-arranged display cases in my local optician’s office has me near-trembling with excitement.

If you’re starting to get nervous about upping your own prescription, or if you plopped yourself down on the couch and immediately heard that telltale snapping sound (oof), don’t panic—the world wide web offers a massive and multi-varied selection of eyeglasses to shop, and lets you skip the multiple in-person appointments (aaah, appointments!) and go straight to the source. Here are some of the best places to start.