The 15 Best ’80s Movies On Netflix Are Best Served With a Can of New Coke

The ’80s were full of some bananas cinema. With advances in technology, and an experimental atmosphere in the industry at the time, the decade produced some of the biggest cult films in the past half-century. There’s a reason our current era is harkening back to the nostalgia of the ’80s. It was a simpler time of big hair, synthesizers, fanny packs, and wanting to live the lives of Ferris Bueller, Indiana Jones, and Marty McFly. Netflix has captured a snapshot of the decade and made it all available to stream at any time you need it. Take some time to get reacquainted with Eddie Murphy’s standup, get yourself some pop rocks and a can of New Coke, skip class and enjoy an ’80s movie marathon.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
I mean, it’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. There are few films as iconically ’80s as the misadventures of Matthew Broderick on a hooky day from high school. It’s the groundwork for any high schooler, then and now, looking to take a sick day from class and make the most of it.
Police Academy
Police Academy is a damn mess of a movie, but dang if it isn’t fun to watch. When a town mayor opens up applications for all to join the police force, you can only imagine what kind of absurdity comes in.
La Bamba
This biopic of Ritchie Valens is a heartbreaker. The musician, if you didn’t know already, died in the same plane crash that took the life of Buddy Holly, so prep yourself for that in advance.
Purple Rain
This is self explanatory. Don’t disrespect Prince.
Raging Bull
This biopic documents the incredible rise (and inevitable fall) of boxer Jake LaMotta. He’s an icon of his sport, but his ascent had all the makings of a man who would eventually fall to his own demons.
Tootsie
Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) is an incredibly terrible actor to have to work with, but Dorothy Michaels? That’s an actress that people can get behind. Now it’s up to everyone else to realize that Dorothy is just Michael in drag, reinventing himself.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Fun fact: While everyone knows about Blade Runner, this specific version available on Netflix is the only one that Ridley Scott had full artistic control over. It’s also the one most beloved by fans.
The Evil Dead
Give it up for a classic zombie movie. In this cult classic, a group of teenagers go into the woods for a night away, but then things go awry when the dead are reawakened. Casual!
Red Dawn
This Patrick Swayze cult classic is wild. Yes, it’s historically kind of awful, but that’s half the fun. In Red Dawn, Swayze stars alongside Jennifer Grey (before Dirty Dancing!) and Charlie Sheen in a film about communists invading a small Colorado town. Very plausible.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Steven Spielberg joined forces with George Lucas to launch one of the greatest action-adventure franchises in film history, with Harrison Ford’s first outing as Indiana Jones remaining the series’ best installment.
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
This iconic stand-up comedy feature offered a more raw and profane side of the then-Saturday Night Live star.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Harrison Ford returns for this prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, which has the notorious distinction of being so bloody and scary that it basically initiated the creation of the PG-13 rating.
She’s Gotta Have It
Spike Lee’s first feature film is an indie black-and-white comedy starring Tracy Camilla Johns as a young woman in Brooklyn who juggles three potential boyfriends.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
In his third outing, Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones once again battles Nazis on his quest to find his father (played by Sean Connery), who has disappeared on an archeological quest for the Holy Grail.
Little Monsters
The monsters under your bed are real (and really gross, and really stupid) in this supernatural adventure starring Fred and Ben Savage.
