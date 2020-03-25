The 15 Best ’80s Movies On Netflix Are Best Served With a Can of New Coke

The ’80s were full of some bananas cinema. With advances in technology, and an experimental atmosphere in the industry at the time, the decade produced some of the biggest cult films in the past half-century. There’s a reason our current era is harkening back to the nostalgia of the ’80s. It was a simpler time of big hair, synthesizers, fanny packs, and wanting to live the lives of Ferris Bueller, Indiana Jones, and Marty McFly. Netflix has captured a snapshot of the decade and made it all available to stream at any time you need it. Take some time to get reacquainted with Eddie Murphy’s standup, get yourself some pop rocks and a can of New Coke, skip class and enjoy an ’80s movie marathon.