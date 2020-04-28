The 15 Best Beard Grooming Kits to Keep Your Facial Hair Looking Its Best

Well, it’s official: After much deliberation, you (and roughly every other dude going through an early-onset quarter-life crisis in quarantine) have made the decision to grow out your beard. And damn, it looks good. I mean it, man! For real. Would I lie to you? Keeping it looking that way, though, is a whole other story. We recently broke down the steps necessary—including all the stuff you’ll need to buy—to keep your at-home grooming game on point. But if you’re the type of guy who wants to get everything he needs from one place, and wants it now, we’ve got you covered on that front, too.

Any measure that saves even an iota of mental effort is a welcome one these days, and if you’re not up to tracking down all the individual components on your own, I feel you. There’s no shame in that. Sure, the right grooming kit might not be the cure-all solution you’ve been looking for when it comes to permanently putting to rest the deeply felt sense of existential dread that plagues you every night while you toss and turn in bed (c’mon, I can’t be the only one), but it’ll go a long way in making a cold, hard world feel slightly less so. I guarantee it.