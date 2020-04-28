The 15 Best Beard Grooming Kits to Keep Your Facial Hair Looking Its Best
Well, it’s official: After much deliberation, you (and roughly every other dude going through an early-onset quarter-life crisis in quarantine) have made the decision to grow out your beard. And damn, it looks good. I mean it, man! For real. Would I lie to you? Keeping it looking that way, though, is a whole other story. We recently broke down the steps necessary—including all the stuff you’ll need to buy—to keep your at-home grooming game on point. But if you’re the type of guy who wants to get everything he needs from one place, and wants it now, we’ve got you covered on that front, too.
Any measure that saves even an iota of mental effort is a welcome one these days, and if you’re not up to tracking down all the individual components on your own, I feel you. There’s no shame in that. Sure, the right grooming kit might not be the cure-all solution you’ve been looking for when it comes to permanently putting to rest the deeply felt sense of existential dread that plagues you every night while you toss and turn in bed (c’mon, I can’t be the only one), but it’ll go a long way in making a cold, hard world feel slightly less so. I guarantee it.
Beard Oil and Comb Set
prophetandtools.com
$14.99
Really, if you’ve been growing a beard past a month, then beard oil is a must—it’ll be dry (and your skin will be flaky) without it.
Beard Kit
Deck your beard with boughs of… no? Sorry.
Beard Grooming Kit
Here’s something you won’t find in most other beard grooming kits: Beard Balm Bee Wax Butter, a natural way to smooth out and condition your facial hair.
Beard Grooming & Trimming Kit
amazon.com
$25.97
When you’re picking out beard oils, make sure you know what’s in them—Rapid Beard’s are made from all-natural argan, jojoba, and vitamin E oils.
Beard Grooming Kit
nordstrom.com
$35.00
Jack Black: A dude with a historically nice beard. The Jack Black skincare brand (no association) is pretty solid, too.
Beard Envy Grooming Kit
theartofshaving.com
$40.00
Your beard is his own beast. Doesn’t he deserve his own shampoo and conditioner?
Beard Maintenance Kit
amazon.com
If you have sensitive skin (beards: not good for the feeble-skinned), make sure you pick up this kit with beard lotion.
Beard Grooming Set
sevenpotions.com
£49.90
It might feel strange at first, but those brushes that look like you should be using them on a horse actually do reliable work with a beard, too. Wild boar bristles? Say that 10 times fast.
Beard Care Pack
amazon.com
$49.99
Grave Before Shave? Sounds like a beard cult. But if you’re investing in a beard grooming kit, maybe you belong in one?
Wet Shave Kit
gentjon.com
$55.00
We haven’t talked about sanitation yet. Buy a shave soap and wash your beard like you’d shampoo your hair. Please.
Beard Grooming Kit
babelalchemy.com
$59.99
Back to fragrances: You’ll have your pick of the lot with Babel’s kit, which comes in cool mint, cinnamon bark, sandalwood—and unscented, too.
Ultimate Beard Kit
amazon.com
$69.90
If you ever wanted one of those slick circus-meets-Williamsburg mustaches, then make use of the mustache wax in this kit.
Mossy Barber Shaving Kit
mossybarber.com
$79.99
When you’re finally ready to kiss the beard goodbye, invest in a good shaving kit so you won’t wreck your mug.
Sandalwood Travel Kit
bedbathandbeyond.com
$79.99
Scented beard oil is a little different that scented shampoo—chances are you’ll be smelling it all day. Make sure it’s something good like sandalwood.
Travel Kit with Morris Park Razor
bloomingdales.com
$95.00
A beard grooming kit that travels is a bonus if you’re prone to bad beard days on the road.
