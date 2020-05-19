The 18 Best T-Shirt Brands to Know Right Now
We’re living through historic times for the humble T-shirt. The basic tee, once imbued so indelibly with ties to the counter-culture courtesy of associations with on-screen badasses like Brando and Dean, has now become so innocuous it’s downright mainstream. The T-shirt has become the de facto building block of the everyday outfit, long since replacing stuffier counterparts like the collared shirt, let alone (*checks notes*) the suit. There have never been more options, and while we’re ever-thankful for the variety, it can all be a bit overwhelming.
Luckily for you, we sifted through the nearly endless versions available online to track down our favorites, with the recommendation that if you happen to find a style you like, you stock up on it—and fast. From tees that are cut cropped and boxy, to tees that are longer and trim throughout the body, to tees that cling to your torso in exactly the way you want them to, we cover ’em all. And if you’re looking for an ultra-sturdy option, or an option made out of super-soft cotton, or (while we’re at it), an option made out recycled materials that puts sustainability first, we got ’em too.
Scroll through below to find the right one for you, and thank us later.
Supima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
For a full range of T-shirt options, head to Uniqlo. At $10 a pop, it’s the perfect place to stock up on quality tees made out of Supima cotton.
Crew Shirt (5 Pack)
Hard to top a pack of tees in perfectly-faded hues from one of the biggest names in the game.
Logo Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt makes hard-wearing clothing that’ll probably (definitely) outlast everything else in your closet.
Garment Washed Assorted T-Shirts (4 Pack)
The garment wash elevates a weekend essential to the realm of everyday wear.
The Premium Weight Crew
Heavier tees, like the one Everlane makes, tend to wrinkle less and hold their shape better in the long run than their lighter counterparts.
Standard Tee
The T-shirt that would make Brando proud.
Cotton Classic Crew (3 Pack)
Heavyweight Pocket Tee
Mott & Bow makes tees meant to hold their own next to the sturdiest denim you own.
Pima Classic T-Shirt
Buck Mason’s tees look better roughed up, so no need to treat ’em gently.
Garment-Dyed Slub T-Shirt
J.Crew’s slub tees are perfectly broken-in and pair especially well with some boots and a pair of work pants.
Striped Eco-Jersey Crew T-Shirt
Alternative makes some of the softest tees in the business, and a subtle stripe only adds to the good vibes.
Classic Trash Tee
In a few short years, the brand’s Trash Tee, made from 100 percent recycled cotton, has become a go-to blank for a who’s who of emerging labels that care as much about the planet as they do their product.
Basic Jersey Tee
The Todd Snyder x Champion team-up is one of the best out there. The duo’s T-shirts wear like your favorite worn-in tees before they’re, well, worn in.
Ring-Spun Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Reigning Champ is the, er, reigning champ, of thoughtful, hardy tees.
Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tee
This tee is James Perse’s particular brand of laid-back West Coast cool perfectly encapsulated in one damn good design.
Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Velva Sheen is an iconic American brand returned to its former glory by a renewed commitment to how things were done in the good ol’ days.
Supima Scallop Crew
Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Sunspel’s quietly luxurious tees are read-made for layering. Get ’em in a range of colors and patterns to upgrade any outfit.
