The 20 Best Action Movies on Netflix to Get Your Blood Pumping From the Comfort of Your Couch
Action movies are the essence of the Hollywood experience. Sure, they’re not always the cerebral Oscar contenders, or the trendy indie films, but action movies are the populist choice—the entertainment the masses need to escape in the way that only movies can offer. And, we’ve reached a new golden era of action film. Six of last year’s top 10 box office earners were action films. And these days the genre is crossing over into Best Picture territory, where the likes of Inception, Black Panther, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse are among the most critically praised films in there respective time.
And thankfully, whether you’re looking for some big explosions and mindless release or a heady mind-bending action thriller, Netflix is rife with the blood-pumping thrills you need.
Below are 20 action films that are sure to spice up any tired movie night at home.
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Compared to other Marvel movies (ahem, Infinity War), Ant-Man and the Wasp is a breezy, light entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s a refreshing comedic detour in the franchise, with Evangeline Lilly joining the team of pint-sized superheroes as the Wasp.
Avengers: Infinity War
Every superhero you can possibly name joins forces in this action-packed and actor-stuffed epic, in which our Marvel heroes must prevent the deadly Thanos from destroying most of the universe’s population.
Bright
On an Earth where humans live side-by-side with fantasy creatures, an LAPD officer (Will Smith) is partnered with an orc (Joel Edgerton) on a mission to save the world in this big-budget Netflix original film from Suicide Squad director David Ayer.
Bushwick
Dave Bautista plays a vet trying to help Brittany Snow travel through a war-torn Brooklyn—thanks to the outbreak of a new Civil War started by Texas secessionists—in this indie film.
Green Room
A punk band accepts a gig at a backwoods Maryland bar, only to discover the clientele is heavy on the neo-Nazis. When they witness a murder, they hold up in the back room to fight off the viscous and violent group that needs to cover up their crime.
Outlaw King
Chris Pine plays Robert the Bruce, the crowned king of Scotland who is exiled from his country and bands together a team of fellow outlaws to assist him in his efforts to reclaim his throne.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Steven Spielberg joined forces with George Lucas to launch one of the greatest action-adventure franchises in film history, with Harrison Ford’s first outing as Indiana Jones remaining the series’ best installment.
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
This irreverent and energetic movie stars Michael Cera as a slacker musician who hits the romantic jackpot when he meets his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers—but must defeat her seven evil exes in manic, video game-inspired fashion.
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Another standalone entry into the Star Wars universe, Solo offers up an origin story for the iconic pilot (played here by Alden Ehrenreich) as he navigates the criminal underworld of the galaxy far, far away—and joins forces with Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.
