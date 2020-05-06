The 20 Best Action Movies on Netflix to Get Your Blood Pumping From the Comfort of Your Couch

Action movies are the essence of the Hollywood experience. Sure, they’re not always the cerebral Oscar contenders, or the trendy indie films, but action movies are the populist choice—the entertainment the masses need to escape in the way that only movies can offer. And, we’ve reached a new golden era of action film. Six of last year’s top 10 box office earners were action films. And these days the genre is crossing over into Best Picture territory, where the likes of Inception, Black Panther, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse are among the most critically praised films in there respective time.

And thankfully, whether you’re looking for some big explosions and mindless release or a heady mind-bending action thriller, Netflix is rife with the blood-pumping thrills you need.

Below are 20 action films that are sure to spice up any tired movie night at home.